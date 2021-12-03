ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Exclusive: 3 Women Claim Janitor At Orange County Courthouse Took Pictures Of Them Inside Restroom

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaydr_0dCmdnyy00

ORANGE (CBSLA) – Three women claim a janitor at the Orange County Courthouse took pictures of them while they were in the restroom.

“I was scared to death. I was in disbelief of what I saw. I said, ‘Did I actually see that? Did someone…was actually trying to take a picture of me while I was using the facilities?'” said an attorney who works for the County of Orange in the Lamoreaux Justice Courthouse said.

The lawyer, who CBSLA is not naming, said she’s not the only who was recorded using the bathroom inside of an employees only restroom either.

“I’m angry. I feel violated. Has this happened to other people in the building?” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gP8zK_0dCmdnyy00 The lawyer said it was the end of October when she saw the phone pointed into her stall. She identified a male janitor as the person who was taking the pictures and video of her, and added that her worst fears have been confirmed by sheriff’s deputies who showed her the disturbing images of her in the bathroom.

According to the victim’s attorney, Case Barnett, it has happened to at least two other female lawyers.

While the janitor has not been seen in the courthouse since early November, the women are concerned that not enough is being done to find the footage taken in the bathroom and investigate how widespread the unlawful surveillance was.

“Everyone’s worried that photos and pictures of them have been uploaded to the internet, and the real work that needs to be done has not been done on this case,” Barnett said. “She reported it to her boss and her boss reported it to the sheriff’s department. The individual was working in the courthouse, doing his janitorial job, probably committing more lewd acts for two weeks and nobody did anything.”

The employees said they have not seen the janitor back on the job.

“The court is aware of allegations,” a Superior Court spokesperson said. “We have referred the matter to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation is underway and therefore we are prohibited from discussing further details about this matter. The case is under review at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s department said, “We identified photos and two victims involved. To our knowledge, there are no additional victims.” The women want to be sure all of the janitor’s electronics are searched.

Comments / 1

Related
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman charged with vandalizing Trumbull County Courthouse

Sheriff’s Deputies have filed charges against a Youngstown woman stemming from vandalism at the Trumbull County Courthouse over the weekend. Joanna McCane, 43, has been charged with vandalism. The charges were filed in Warren Municipal Court after about a dozen windows were broken at the county court building this past...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Shreveport Magazine

Man killed his 22-year-old employee because she was going to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and expose him as a bad boss on social media; sentenced

The 52-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Prosecutors said he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his 22-year-old employee. The victim was killed because she was seeking to report him to the authorities for paying her under the table and without deducting the proper payroll taxes. The victim also planned to expose him as a bad boss on social media. Her boss couldn’t afford an investigation into his finances, so he killed the victim to silence her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janitor#3 Women#Cbsla#Case Barnett#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Charleston Press

High school students abducted and killed their teacher over grades then tried to conceal the body covering it with a tarp

Beside the parents, teachers have the most important role in the educational process of the children and their development especially in their teenage years. And just like the parents, teachers face difficulties in that process and end up having arguments with the children over their behavior, grades and many other stuff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case

Opening statements began on Monday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019.  “You will learn that Jose Vladimir Larin Garcia is the executioner,” said Samantha Paixao, Deputy District Attorney, Riverside County, addressing the jury in court.  Victims The post ‘All four were executed’: Prosecution shares new details in Palm Springs quadruple murder case appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Pioneer Press

Murder charges: Nail hammered into heel of man whose body was dumped in rural Dakota County

Two more people were charged Monday in the beating death of a 39-year-old Minneapolis man whose body was found dumped in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring. Arturo Morales-Ceras, 34, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder, while his girlfriend, Tomasa Martinez, 30, of Minneapolis, faces one count of kidnapping, according to a news release from the Hennepin County attorney’s office. A third defendant, Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, was charged Friday with second-degree murder.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Caught Touring Spot Where His Skeletal Remains Were Found In First Outing Since Suicide Results

Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, were spotted for the time since their son committed suicide. The duo was caught taking a walk in the woods at the location where the 23-year-old's remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, November 30, the Laundrie’s took a tour around Myakkatchee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
86K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy