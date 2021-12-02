ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 12/2

By Chris Lange
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tenxf_0dCmdjS400 Markets bounced back on Thursday with a vengeance as each of the major averages each saw more than 1% gains on the day. ARK Funds took this chance to recover as well, but they are still in the red for the week. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.0% gain on the day, while ARKF did the worst, up 0.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on December 2, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 25,293 shares of Sea & 189,033 shares of Toast.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 782,292 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks, 107,633 shares of 908 Devices, & 52,635 shares of Somalogic.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 224,999 shares of Square, 106,322 shares of Twilio, 130,972 shares of Zoom Video, & 370,428 shares of Roblox.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 44,343 shares of Blade Air Mobility, 277,263 shares of Xpeng, & 189,161 shares of Vuzix.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 33,081 shares of Zoom Video, 41,775 shares of Twilio, & 56,407 shares of Square.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 92,524 shares of Velo3d.

Check out all the buys here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Buy SE SEA LTD 25,293
ARKF Buy TOST TOAST INC 189,033
ARKG Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 782,292
ARKG Buy SLGC SOMALOGIC INC 52,635
ARKG Buy MASS 908 DEVICES INC 107,633
ARKK Buy SQ SQUARE INC 224,999
ARKK Buy TRMB TRIMBLE INC 11,942
ARKK Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 106,322
ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 39,607
ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 130,972
ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 9,550
ARKK Buy RBLX ROBLOX CORP 370,428
ARKK Buy NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC 79,336
ARKK Buy MTLS MATERIALISE NV 100,035
ARKK Buy DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC 1,274,116
ARKQ Buy ACHR ARCHER AVIATION INC 9,715
ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 44,343
ARKQ Buy XPEV XPENG INC 277,263
ARKQ Buy ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 10,738
ARKQ Buy VUZI VUZIX CORP 189,161
ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 60,205
ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 33,081
ARKW Buy TWLO TWILIO INC 41,775
ARKW Buy SQ SQUARE INC 56,407
ARKW Buy SPLK SPLUNK INC 30,300
ARKX Buy VLD VELO3D INC 92,524

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Motley Fool

Metaverse Stocks No One Is Talking About

Twitter has a social graph built for the metaverse. Coinbase could be the intermediary that makes the metaverse function. American Tower is the infrastructure needed to make the metaverse a reality. The metaverse has gotten a lot of attention since tech stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) renamed itself, and for the...
US News and World Report

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation Fund Hits 13-Month Low in Tech Selloff

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF tumbled more than 7% and hit its lowest level since November 2020 on Friday as bets on a more aggressive Federal Reserve pushed investors to sell the high-growth, high-valuation stocks that rallied during the early stages of the pandemic.
Motley Fool

Got $500? Consider These 2 Cathie Wood Bargain Stocks

Cathie Wood loves Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN)and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). The market is negative on both stocks. Coinbase stock is down 10% this year, and Robinhood shares have lost 31% since the company went public. So why is Wood so bullish?. In a word, crypto. Cathie Wood is a famous Bitcoin bull. While...
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Trims $5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On This Stock

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock continued to fall weeks after reporting third quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 17,026 shares — estimated to be worth $5...
