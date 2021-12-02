ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 2

By Mike Dougherty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 1 day ago

Game of the Day

Eastchester tournament

Tuckahoe 24, Bronxville 23

Leila Gargiulo hit the game-winner with four seconds to play. Olivia Mondrone led the Tigers with nine points and Irene Maris added eight. Gargiulo finished with five points. Kiki Tormey had 12 points to lead the Broncos, who got five points from Ashley Wetty.

Player of the Day

Nai Torres - Putnam Valley

Players to watch: Meet the 2021-22 Journal News/lohud Super 7

Girls basketball: Here is the 2021-22 lohud Super 7 Watch List

Scoreboard: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 1

Recaps

White Plains 57, Mount Vernon 8

Ineivi Plata opened the season with 22 points six assists and six steals. Aliya McIver added 20 points and four steals. Jada Robinson had five points for the Knights.

Putnam Valley 64, Pleasantville 45

Nai Torres had an impact on both ends of the court, finishing with 21 points and nine steals. Eva DeChent added 20 points for the Tigers, who also got 15 from Amanda Orlando.

John Jay-EF 73, Fox Lane 28

Irvington tournament

Ardsley 68 Dobbs Ferry 27

Nicole Sanfilippo led the Panthers, collecting 23 points, six steals and four assists. Claire Tierney added 15 points. Jacqueline O’Connor led the Eagles with 12 points.

Irvington 73, Valhalla 47

Katie LeBuhn led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Alyson Raimondo added 16 points and combined with sister Amanda to make 14 steals. Anders Knapp scored 14 for Irvington. Anna Manfredihad finished with 13 points for the Vikings, who got 12 from Paige Williams.

Relay for Life Tournament at Lakeland

Lakeland 78, Croton 34

Tyler Hormazabal came up with 26 points, seven steals and four assists for the Hornets. Ava Lugo dded 23 points, Grace Hahn got eight points and Nichole Ljuljic had seven points and five rebounds. Taylor Aronstam led Croton with nine points.

Scarsdale tournament

Arlington 64, Scarsdale 19

Sydney Dyer led the Admirals with 19 points and three steals. Julia Russa added 13 points and four steals and Maya Watts finished with 10 points and five rebounds. Moira Conlan had eight points for the Raiders.

Maria Regina 33, Edgemont 15

Howard Godwin Holiday Tournament at Sleepy Hollow

Westlake 52, Hen Hud 47

Allie Castellone led the Wildcats with a game-high 21 points. Toni Ann Mastracchio added 11 points while Riley Giaccone and Julie Lyden sealed the win at the line in the final seconds. Kaitlyn Raguso had 16 points in the loss.

Sleepy Hollow 58, Mamaroneck 46

Alexa Charles poured in 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds and came up with four steals for the Horsemen, who also got nine points from Isabella Smith. Eleanor Hollander led the Tigers with 13 points and Kaitlyn Walsh added 12.

Mike Dougherty covers boys soccer, boys lacrosse, girls basketball and golf for The Journal News/lohud.com. He can be reached at mdougher@lohud.com, or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Girls basketball: Schedule and recaps for Dec. 2

