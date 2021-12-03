ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner Saves Dogs From Apartment Fire In Breckenridge

By Anica Padilla
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — In Breckenridge, a man came home from work to find his apartment on fire. When Gunnar Schmauss opened the door, he was hit in the face by a plume of black smoke and flames were shooting out of the kitchen.

This happened last weekend. Schmauss managed to go in and quickly save his two dogs — which were both close to the front door.

“You know, material possessions are just that their material possessions, but I mean, my dogs are my life. They’re my children. And if I lost them, you know, there’s, there’s no coming back from that,” Gunnar Schmauss said.

The fire destroyed his home. But Schmauss says he’s blessed to have so many people in Summit County helping him.

