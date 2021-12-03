Police Say Juvenile Admitted To Making Threats Against McKeesport And West Mifflin School Districts

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A juvenile will be charged for making threats against the McKeesport Area and West Mifflin school districts, authorities said.

On Nov. 30, McKeesport police were notified of a threat on social media against the school district, specifically Founders’ Hall Middle School. Police investigated and determined the threat was not credible.

On Dec. 1, police were notified of a second threat on social media toward Founders’ Hall Middle School.

The McKeesport police and FBI investigated the threats and named the juvenile as a suspect. Police said the girl admitted to making threats against the McKeesport Area School District. Officials said she also admitted to making threats against the West Mifflin School District.

What the girl will be charged with or her connection to the schools is not known at this time.