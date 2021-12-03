Car Crashes Into Minneapolis Convention Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police believe that an impaired driver was to blame for a single-vehicle crash into the Minneapolis Convention Center Thursday.

The incident happened after 11 a.m. Police say that an erratic driver first crashed into an occupied vehicle near 1st Avenue South and 15th Street East.

The driver then crashed into a traffic pole, a city vehicle, two unoccupied vehicles, and a fence. Ultimately, the vehicle came up to rest against the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The driver of the erratic vehicle was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

It’s believed that drugs, alcohol and/or a medical condition may have led to the series of events Thursday morning.

The police department is determining whether charges will be filed.

