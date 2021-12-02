Yan Xu Gives AUC Students Project Management Career Boost

On Friday, November 19th, Eve Duncan visited the high school speaking to my classes about her career in sports management. Eve Duncan is currently a customer success leader and operations specialist for Flo sports. Additionally, she also has experience working for a national non-profit NGB as an events coordinator and has done freelance work as an event director for events such as the ACC Wrestling Championships. Eve also talked about working as a freelance experience as an interviewer and commentator for a variety of regional and national events. During the classroom presentation at Mitchell High during Career Development Month, Eve was able to discuss a variety of opportunities for careers in sports management. Eve Duncan was a 2012 graduate of Mitchell HS and was active in FFA, Drama, and Cheerleading. Eve credits her experiences in various programs at Mitchell HS for helping open doors of opportunity for her throughout her career.

