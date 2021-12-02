Cooler but mainly dry through the weekend then more active weather next week

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30. A gusty cold front blew through Thursday night, sweeping our one day of warmth away overnight. In its place was a return to seasonably cool and brisk weather on Friday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs around 45 to 50 degrees, although a stiff breeze made it feel a bit cooler than it was. We'll tone down that breeze over the weekend, with lighter winds for Saturday and Sunday and a continuation of partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. That means mid 40s by day, and upper 20s at night. Next week, a pair of systems will impact our weather, the first on Monday and the second on Wednesday. Monday's will come with some warm but gusty winds, and at least some rain, although the day doesn't look to be a washout. After a 60-something-degree day Monday, it's back to cooler weather for storm number two, which may deliver a mix of rain and wet snow later Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO