Environment

Cooler but mainly dry through the weekend then more active weather next week

By Dan Skeldon
WFMZ-TV Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk with a spotty evening shower. Low: 38. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brisk, and seasonably chilly. High: 46. Thursday is apparently synonymous with warmth, at least each of the last three weeks as it has been the warmest day each week. This week, our Thursday highs...

