ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia girl killed by teen brother who shot at man in botched gun deal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSnkE_0dCmcClg00
Homemade weapons: A 13-year-old Georgia boy who made homemade weapons fatally shot his sister when a gun sale went sour on Saturday. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 13-year-old Georgia boy accused of fatally shooting his sister was building guns and selling them, authorities said.

Kyra Nevaeh Scott, 14, of Douglasville, was killed outside her home on Saturday, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said her younger brother accidentally shot her while he was trying to stop a man from stealing one of his guns, WSB-TV reported.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds told the television station that the boy was buying gun parts online and building the weapons before selling them on the street.

The 13-year-old has been charged with felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This kid is 13 years old but he’s making weapons,” Pounds said at a news conference. “Semi-machine guns and he’s selling these guns on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta.”

Scott was shot when Yusef Jabryil McArthur, 19, of Stockbridge, stopped by her home to buy a gun from her brother, WSB reported. Instead, McArthur grabbed the gun and attempted to flee, the television station reported. Scott’s brother fired at McArthur, but hit his sister instead.

Family members attempted to rush her to an area hospital, but the girl died at a gas station.

McArthur has been charged with robbery and felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are looking for a third person they believe was involved with the robbery and shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Both teens made their first appearance Tuesday morning and were denied bond, according to court records.

El is being held at the Douglas County jail and the 13-year-old is at a youth detention center, court records show.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Mother of suspect in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy writes letter to victims

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The mother of a man accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, wrote a letter to the victims of the tragedy. A letter signed by Dawn Woods, the suspect’s mother, was sent to WDJT. In the letter, Woods acknowledged her son’s history of mental illness and said that her son was both unwilling and unable to seek treatment: “We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed.”
WAUKESHA, WI
WGAU

Woman arrested after baby daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday after an autopsy showed that her baby daughter died earlier this year of fentanyl toxicity, WHBQ-TV reported. Police responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on Sept. 15 after the infant girl was found unresponsive, the news station reported, citing the Oxford Police Department. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WGAU

Durham mall shooting stemmed from attempted robbery, police say

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting at a Durham mall that left three people, including a 10-year-old girl, injured on Black Friday began when two men attempted to rob another man, police said Friday. Previously, authorities said the shooting at The Streets at Southpoint happened between two groups of people who...
WGAU

Woman arrested after baby found alone in Walmart shopping cart

NORTHPORT, Ala. — Authorities arrested a 37-year-old woman Thursday night after employees at an Alabama Walmart found a baby alone inside a shopping cart, according to multiple reports. Employees called police after finding the 4-month-old girl alone at the Walmart Super Center in Northport, WIAT reported. Authorities found a purse...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Douglasville, GA
County
Douglas County, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Douglasville, GA
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — "blood everywhere" — that was found at the boy's desk.
MICHIGAN STATE
WGAU

Detroit police officers rescue 4 kidnapped children during traffic stop

DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers are being credited with rescuing a group of kidnapped children during a traffic stop. In a Facebook post, the Detroit Police Department said two of its officers asked a woman what school her children attended during a traffic stop, and when she couldn’t give a good answer, they began questioning the children. The children told police they didn’t know the driver, and police were able to get the children to safety.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That's what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley's parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

FedEx packages found dumped in Alabama

JEMISON, Ala. — More than a dozen FedEx packages were found dumped in a wooded area of Jemison, Alabama, days after hundreds of other packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine. The Jamison Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page of the more than 20 packages found in...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machine Guns#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WGAU

School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school was called to the office before the shooting but “no discipline was warranted,” the superintendent said Thursday in his first extended remarks since the tragedy. Tim Throne, leader of Oxford Community Schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGAU

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect incompetent for trial

DENVER — (AP) — Experts have found a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket earlier this year is mentally incompetent to stand trial for now, attorneys said during a court hearing Friday. Ahwad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, is accused of opening fire at a busy King...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Car dealer admits to using customers’ information to apply for loans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A used car dealer in Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud and identity theft. Chris King, who runs Queen City Motors, was charged with using information he collected from potential customers to apply for car loans in their name, and then used money from those loans for his own use without the customers’ knowledge, KOLR reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WGAU

Columbia student stabbed to death in Manhattan

NEW YORK — A Columbia University graduate student has been stabbed to death near the Ivy League school's New York City campus. The student, 30-year-old Davide Giri, suffered a stab wound to his abdomen just before 11 p.m. Thursday near West 123 St. and Amsterdam Ave., at the north end of Morningside Park, according to the New York Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
41K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy