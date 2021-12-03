ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia girl killed by teen brother who shot at man in botched gun deal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
Homemade weapons: A 13-year-old Georgia boy who made homemade weapons fatally shot his sister when a gun sale went sour on Saturday. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 13-year-old Georgia boy accused of fatally shooting his sister was building guns and selling them, authorities said.

Kyra Nevaeh Scott, 14, of Douglasville, was killed outside her home on Saturday, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said her younger brother accidentally shot her while he was trying to stop a man from stealing one of his guns, WSB-TV reported.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds told the television station that the boy was buying gun parts online and building the weapons before selling them on the street.

The 13-year-old has been charged with felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This kid is 13 years old but he’s making weapons,” Pounds said at a news conference. “Semi-machine guns and he’s selling these guns on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta.”

Scott was shot when Yusef Jabryil McArthur, 19, of Stockbridge, stopped by her home to buy a gun from her brother, WSB reported. Instead, McArthur grabbed the gun and attempted to flee, the television station reported. Scott’s brother fired at McArthur, but hit his sister instead.

Family members attempted to rush her to an area hospital, but the girl died at a gas station.

McArthur has been charged with robbery and felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are looking for a third person they believe was involved with the robbery and shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Both teens made their first appearance Tuesday morning and were denied bond, according to court records.

El is being held at the Douglas County jail and the 13-year-old is at a youth detention center, court records show.

