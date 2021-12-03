ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press
 1 day ago

While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that is popping up around the country, the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., swamping hospitals with record numbers of patients in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark that’s...

The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medical Daily

COVID-19 Delta Variant Could Reach A Point Of ‘Self-Extinction’ In The Long Run: Report

When the delta variant became the most dominant strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States in July, experts sounded alarm over its ability to be transmitted rapidly compared to other strains. At its peak, the delta-driven wave recorded over 127,000 cases in mid-September. Since then, the cases have steadily declined, but still not enough for the country to lower its guard down in the face of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

First Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Confirmed In Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected in Pennsylvania. A man in his 30s tested positive for the variant, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Friday. Details were limited, but the department said it’s working to get more information on his case and coordinating with the state and CDC. Cases have now been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York, but the Philadelphia Department of Health said so far all reported symptoms have been mild. The new variant hasn’t been reported in the Pittsburgh area yet, but Allegheny County health officials have said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Omicron Is Officially In Orange County

SANTA ANA (CNS) – Starting next week, John Wayne Airport travelers. will be able to get free COVID-19 test kits, officials announced today. Public health professionals have been encouraging all travelers to get. tested in the hopes it will catch more infected people who can quarantine. and help curb the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CNET

Omicron vs. delta: How the new COVID variant is different

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With a virus as contagious as the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, any new variants that are even. transmissible than the original can cloud the path to recovery from a global pandemic. In July,...
SCIENCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted What Happens Next

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has many virus experts "concerned, if not panicked"—and you may feel the same way, now that the first case has been discovered in America. With this in mind, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and told host Dr. Marc Siegel about "three things that we need to watch-out for with the Omicron variant, said whether or not he believes the Omicron variant is more virulent than the Delta variant, and the level of confidence that exists over current COVID vaccines' ability to protect us against Omicron," per the network. "Dr. Gottlieb also discussed barriers to world vaccination against COVID-19, antigen tests and their ability to detect the new variant, and what's in store for the U.S. in the coming months." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Oregon is ready to make its mask mandate permanent

If you need a reminder that health bureaucrats and Democratic politicians are going to keep COVID-19 restrictions going as long as possible, Oregon is offering the country a glimpse into the future with its permanent mask mandate. Oregon’s indoor mask mandate was imposed from May 2020 to June 2021, lifted...
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Hawaii Has Received So Far

It has now been 50 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 30, the U.S. has sent 573,238,255 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 174.6% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
HAWAII STATE
HuffingtonPost

Omicron Coronavirus Variant Found In The U.S.

A person in California has the nation’s first confirmed case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The unidentified individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa to the U.S. on Nov. 22. The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco departments of public health, according to the CDC.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

