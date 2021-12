If you have a kid in your house obsessed with Shaun the Sheep who has already watched every episode and movie, you will be happy to hear there’s a brand new special just in time for the holidays, and it’s already available. Don’t worry, you don’t have to fork over cash to add yet another DVD to your collection or brave the elements and rush to a crowded theater because you can watch Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas streaming from the comfort of your home and on a platform you most likely already have. Below we will break down how to watch the new animated holiday special online as well as some other great family friendly movies and shows.

GERMANY ・ 8 HOURS AGO