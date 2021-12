DENVER, Colorado (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Baseball is in a work stoppage. The league’s commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference Thursday morning. He said the league is hoping both parties come to an agreement soon. The lockout began at 12:01 Thursday morning. The last time a work stoppage happened in major league baseball was 27 years ago in 1994. Many are hoping it will get wrapped up by the time spring training begins. During the lockout, players will receive any signing bonuses or deferred salary payments, but they will not be paid their base salary if the lockout impacts the regular...

