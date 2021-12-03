ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) out Thursday vs. Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo was scratched from the Bucks’ Thursday night game at Toronto due to right calf soreness.

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 27.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and six assists this season, had 40 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in the Bucks’ 127-125 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. He sank a game-winning reverse layup in the final seconds.

He was replaced by Pat Connaughton in the Bucks’ starting lineup vs. the Raptors.

–Field Level Media

