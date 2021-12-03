ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters concussion protocol

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cc0zl_0dCmbSbr00

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after being placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

It isn’t yet known how long Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined.

The Thunder said Gilgeous-Alexander suffered the concussion following two common fouls late in Wednesday’s 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets. The team cited fouls that occurred with 1:29 and 1:13 left in the contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander spent plenty of time at the free-throw line against the Rockets, setting career highs with 14 makes and 16 attempts.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 39 points — three shy of his career best — in the loss and has at least 20 points on 10 occasions this season.

The 23-year-old leads the Thunder with a 21.2 scoring average in 19 games. He also averages 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a team-best 1.1 steals.

Point guard Josh Giddey, who was named an NBA Rookie of the Month for October/November on Thursday, will miss his second straight game due to a non-COVID illness.

Oklahoma City has lost seven straight games entering the contest with Memphis.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Thunder Trade Lands John Wall In Oklahoma City

The marriage between the Houston Rockets and 5x NBA All-Star point guard John Wall has mostly lasted just one year as a regular member of the team. He agreed with the team to sit out as trade scenarios are worked out but nothing has transpired from those discussions as of yet.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Northwest Notes: Gilgeous-Alexander, Olshey, Gay, Rivers

After initially arriving in Oklahoma City as a complementary piece on a playoff roster, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has since become the centerpiece of a rebuild for a Thunder team that appears lottery-bound for a second consecutive season. While Gilgeous-Alexander would obviously like to be winning more, he told Joe Vardon of The Athletic that he’s enjoying his role as the focal point of OKC’s offense.
NBA
Boonville Daily News

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) travel to TD Garden Saturday to take on the Boston Celtics (8-8). Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Thunder at Celtics odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. After struggling out of the gate,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Houston Rockets#Suns#The Western Conference
ClutchPoints

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vocal on opponents game planning against him

Oklahoma City Thunder rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had some honest thoughts on opponents game planning against him. The guard started the season garnering a field goal percentage of better than 40% in seven of his first eight games. In the following eight games, however, he was below 40% in seven of the eight he played in. Here were Gilgeous-Alexander’s thoughts, per Joe Mussatto of Oklahoman Sports:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out vs. Hawks on Monday

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without their leading scorer when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. According to Joe Mussato, Gilgeous-Alexander is limited by a right ankle sprain and is unavailable for Monday night’s game. Gilgeous-Alexander is considered day-to-day. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 20.4 points per game, ranks...
NBA
thehivesports.com

Daily Dribble: Jazz defeat Thunder in Oklahoma City

The Utah Jazz defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-104. To begin the Jazz offense, Donovan Mitchell drove to the basket but kicked it out to Mike Conley for a corner three-pointer. On the very next play, Mitchell drove in for the easy layup. The Jazz started the first quarter on...
NBA
The Dream Shake

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game preview

Suddenly, the Houston Rockets are on a winning streak. What seemed impossible just a week ago has become reality. The Rockets still sit in last place in the NBA, but with wins over two teams currently in the top 6 in the Eastern Conference, Houston has to be brimming with confidence.
NBA
welcometoloudcity.com

The benefit of struggles for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played at a level last season that was scarcely believable; he used his silky, unorthodox style of basketball to prey on unsuspecting defenses. He hunted mismatches and attacked the opposing team with little care for their response. Shai carried the Thunder hard and there was a lot of optimism around him replicating the same sort of performances this season.
NBA
FanSided

Grizzlies: Contributor score predictions vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Somehow, the Memphis Grizzlies are 2-0 without Ja Morant in the starting lineup. Nobody wanted to see Morant go down, but the team is playing surprisingly well without its star point guard. That said, these two wins have come against subpar teams — neither the Kings nor Raptors have a winning record.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Grizzlies’ 73-Point Victory Over Thunder

On Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies made NBA history with a massive victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Grizzlies entered the game as an 11-point favorite, but even that line couldn’t do this game justice. It was apparent very early on that the Grizzlies came to play and the Thunder, well, did not.
NBA
BBC

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies maul Oklahoma City Thunder in record win

The Memphis Grizzlies ran up an NBA record for the biggest winning margin as they beat a dispirited Oklahoma City Thunder 152-79. The rout eclipses the previous mark set in 1991 when the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat by 68 points. Jaren Jackson Jr helped himself to 27 points...
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: A trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is unrealistic

For a three-ish year period, the Philadelphia 76ers were bad. They averaged 15.6 wins per season, .4 fewer games than the 2021-22 Phoenix Suns won in the month of November alone, and cycled through players like a Wawa cycles through specialty beverages. *Spoiler alert* that’s a lot. Why, you may...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Thunder Trade Involves Simmons, Gilgeous-Alexander

The more and more the 2021-22 NBA season rolls along, the more questions get brought up about whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers are true title contenders or not. Seeing as they have dealt with a bunch of injuries and guys being in and out of health protocols, it is hard to get a gauge on whether or not this team is legit, but one thing we do know is that Joel Embiid cannot carry them on his own.
NBA
SLAM

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers Emerge As Trade Partners

The Philadelphia 76ers (11-11) have yet to trade all-star guard Ben Simmons one month into the NBA season. The team is currently sitting at .500 while general manager Eltron Brand and Daryl Morey seem hard at work finding a trade for the 6-10 guard out of LSU. Though a recent...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy