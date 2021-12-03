Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander enters concussion protocol

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least Thursday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies after being placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

It isn’t yet known how long Gilgeous-Alexander will be sidelined.

The Thunder said Gilgeous-Alexander suffered the concussion following two common fouls late in Wednesday’s 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets. The team cited fouls that occurred with 1:29 and 1:13 left in the contest.

Gilgeous-Alexander spent plenty of time at the free-throw line against the Rockets, setting career highs with 14 makes and 16 attempts.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 39 points — three shy of his career best — in the loss and has at least 20 points on 10 occasions this season.

The 23-year-old leads the Thunder with a 21.2 scoring average in 19 games. He also averages 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a team-best 1.1 steals.

Point guard Josh Giddey, who was named an NBA Rookie of the Month for October/November on Thursday, will miss his second straight game due to a non-COVID illness.

Oklahoma City has lost seven straight games entering the contest with Memphis.

–Field Level Media

