After their latest embarrassing loss — this time at the hands of the Boston Celtics by 22 points on Friday — there’s really no excuse to make for the Lakers at this point. The purple and gold were whooped, exposed and sent out of T.D. Garden with no Lakers pride in them or whatsoever. Friday’s game revealed their flaws on the defensive end, poor offensive execution, lack of ability to rebound the ball and their unknown team identity. AKA the same problems they’ve had all year.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO