A Study of Multi-Stranded Non-Thermal Filaments in the Galactic Center. Mr. Dylan Paré; Graduate Student; University of Iowa. The Galactic Center (GC) is host to a population of unique structures known as the non-thermal filaments (NTFs). The NTFs are highly polarized structures which pervade the GC region. Most of the NTFs consist of only one or a few filaments, although a prominent NTF structure known as the Radio Arc consists of >10 filaments. Until recently, the Radio Arc was the only NTF structure known to consist of so many individual filaments. I recently studied the polarization and magnetic field distributions of the Radio Arc using both the Very Large Array (VLA) and Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA). I found unusual features in both the polarized intensity and intrinsic magnetic field distributions of the Radio Arc compared to what is observed in the rest of the NTF population. These unique features could be a result of the complex environment local to the Radio Arc, or it could be intrinsic to the Radio Arc. Recent observations of the GC at radio wavelengths have revealed new NTF structures that have a similar morphology to the Radio Arc and consist of multiple (=10) individual filaments. Using targeted VLA observations of a set of multi-stranded NTFs, I am quantifying the differences between the two NTF populations. This work will also help me determine whether the unusual features seen in the Radio Arc are shared by the rest of the multi-stranded NTF population.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO