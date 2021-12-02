Ft. Knox Update 12/2/21

(NEWTON) To help out with the Jasper County HCE Toys for Kids, all are encouraged to support this Saturday’s Holiday Vendor Market, from 9:00 to 2:00, at the West End Event Center in Newton. Monetary donations and donations of new toys are needed to complete the gifts being prepared for the youth of Jasper County this year. Items accepted include crayons, markers, coloring books, puzzles, games, dolls, cars, trucks, and more. Plus, everyone donating to the Toys for Kids program will receive a chance to win a small decorated Christmas Tree or a Butter Braid (need not be present to win). For those who can’t make it out this Saturday to help out, Tolka Brothers Auction will hold a benefit auction for the Toys for Kids program next Tuesday at the West End Event Center in Newton. To help out, call Connie anytime, at 217-259-9301.

JASPER COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO