ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ft. Knox Update 12/2/21

By Quicksie 98.3
quicksie983.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFt. Knox Garrison Commander Colonel Lance O’Bryan talked about the...

quicksie983.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Newberry Christmas Parade lineup

NEWBERRY — The following is the lineup for the Newberry Christmas Parade, hosted by the Newberry Jaycees, which will take place at 1 p.m. on Dec 4, with lineup beginning at 11 a.m. 1. Grand Marshal Coach Phil Strickland. 2. Grand Marshal Coach Todd Knight. 3. NHS JROTC. 4. Girl...
NEWBERRY, SC
103.3 WKFR

Busy Boy Baxter Has One Holiday Wish, To Find a Forever Home

Have you ever met a person or, more likely, an animal that can be described as a bundle of joy? Well, that's the perfect description for Baxter. Just look at that face:. Baxter, this week's Dog Days guest, is about 3 months old and pretty much fits the bill for being a puppy. He's energetic, very playful, and friendly. There was zero hesitation to coming up to anyone that was willing to pay him attention.
PETS
CBS Denver

Lakewood Hosts The Return Of Camp Christmas With A Chance To Check ‘Emotional Baggage’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you love all things Christmas, you need to make sure your holiday plans include a visit to Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. The “over-the-top outdoor extravaganza” takes place through Jan. 2. Last year, Camp Christmas had to go all virtual but Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon wasted no time in getting ready for an in-person experience this year. Fairy Bar of Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Work started as soon as last year’s camp closed but Hanzon said it took until about May...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Meridian Star

Miss Merry Meridian Queens

McCall Gilmore and Oakleigh Davis, the overall Miss Merry Meridian Queens, participated in the City of Meridian Tree Lighting Ceremony Wednesday on city hall lawn. Gilmore and Davis, pictured here with Mayor Jimmie Smith, won their titles at the 10th annual Miss Meridian Meridian pageant on Nov. 20. Gilmore is a junior at Clarkdale High School and Davis is a first grader at Southeast Elementary.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ft#Covid#Bowling Breakfast
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Shop Owensboro returns Saturday

“Shop Owensboro, Powered by Independence Bank” returns on Saturday, Nov. 27, for the seventh year and continues through Dec. 4. Kenzie Tomes, communications and events coordinator for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said, “This provides shoppers with more opportunity to take advantage of the special offers through the full week of this event, rather than trying to rush and make it to all of the locations in one day.”
OWENSBORO, KY
freedom929.com

JASPER COUNTY HELP NEEDED

(NEWTON) To help out with the Jasper County HCE Toys for Kids, all are encouraged to support this Saturday’s Holiday Vendor Market, from 9:00 to 2:00, at the West End Event Center in Newton. Monetary donations and donations of new toys are needed to complete the gifts being prepared for the youth of Jasper County this year. Items accepted include crayons, markers, coloring books, puzzles, games, dolls, cars, trucks, and more. Plus, everyone donating to the Toys for Kids program will receive a chance to win a small decorated Christmas Tree or a Butter Braid (need not be present to win). For those who can’t make it out this Saturday to help out, Tolka Brothers Auction will hold a benefit auction for the Toys for Kids program next Tuesday at the West End Event Center in Newton. To help out, call Connie anytime, at 217-259-9301.
JASPER COUNTY, IL
wdrb.com

Top brass serves Thanksgiving meal to troops, families at Ft. Knox

FT. KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of American troops around the world will be spending Thanksgiving away from their loved ones. But Wednesday, Ft. Knox renewed a tradition designed to thank them for their sacrifice and demonstrate what true service looks like. Post commander Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis joined his...
MILITARY
kciiradio.com

Dorothy A. Yotty

A celebration of life service for 89-year-old Dorothy A. Yotty of Kalona will be held Thursday, December 2nd at 10a.m. at the Kalona United Methodist Church. The service will be available via livestream at the Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home Facebook Page. Masks are recommended and would be appreciated by the family. Burial will follow at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. The family will greet friends from 2-7p.m. Wednesday, December 1st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the Kalona United Methodist Church or Hospice of Washington County.
KALONA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Donations for Operation Hope

Landrum Lions Club Christmas Spirit Fund in memory of Jimmy Ashmore. LANDRUM—The Landrum Lions Club is taking special donations this year to benefit Operation Hope in a special name. This year, the club is taking donations in memory of Jimmy Ashmore, who passed away recently. “Jimmy was a loyal and...
LANDRUM, SC
holtonrecorder.net

Bowers celebrate 60th anniversary

Don and Nancy Patterson Bower celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a weekend lake retreat with their children and grandchildren. They were married Nov. 22, 1961, at the Netawaka Methodist Church. They are the parents of Tammy Caffrey (Mark) and Donna Lehman (Daniel). Their grandchildren are Dr. Emily Lehman, Shannon...
NETAWAKA, KS
CBS Boston

Loyal Customers Say Goodbye To Beloved Muffin Shop In Weymouth

WEYMOUTH (CBS) — Fresh out of muffins, and full of customers saying goodbye to the restaurant that has been a staple of Weymouth for 65 years. “It’s just a great community. They’ve been good to us and we’ve been good to them. It’s like a family. We know everybody. We know everybody by name- and we know what they eat for breakfast,” said Bob’s Muffin Shop owner Vinnie Jankord. Vinnie and Marie Jankord took over the business 14 years ago, and ever since they’ve been serving the community in more ways than one. “The high school is mostly what we supported. My son...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Iola Register

Light up the square

Volunteers, led by Iola business owner Chelsea Lea, decorated the courthouse square with festive light decorations. The lights are structured to provide a drive-by experience around the square. In addition, Iola city crews installed new lights around the square and along North State Street for the holiday season.
IOLA, KS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

12-01-21 The Coffee Club Hour 2

26:50 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae White.
GOOGLE
Coalfield.com

Pound class of 1970

The Pound High School Class of 1970 celebrated its 50 +1 reunion at the Inn at Wise. Although Covid prevented celebrating last year and affected the number in attendance this year, 14 members of the class met for reminiscing, good food, a friendly competition, prizes, music, and dancing. Several members of the class ‘made an appearance’ by texting and phoning. Attending were Charlene Shortt, Sharon Broyles, Jess Ison, Jane Hughes, Sheila Mullins, Edwin Rife, Darlene Smith, Vanda Lawson, Jack Jett, Elizabeth Mullins, Randall Kilgore, Deborah Dotson, and Doris Mullins. Not pictured is Faye Kiser.
POUND, VA
cityofmalden.org

Covid19 Booster Clinic - Updated 12/1/21

The City of Malden Health & Human Services Department will be hosting a Covid19 Booster clinic at the Ferryway School on Saturday 12/4/21 from 9AM-1PM. Click the link to register. After entering your previous vaccine information to confirm eligibility, you may choose which COVID-19 vaccine you receive as a booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. Please note that if no availability is shown for your preferred vaccine type then all appointments for that type are currently booked.
PUBLIC HEALTH
K96 FM

PARTY Time Up North

The Annual Lions Senior Christmas party's coming up this Sunday afternoon in Sunburst, at the Sunburst Community Center. All the FUN kicks off at 2, & goes until 4, but wait...there's MORE! There'll have a good supply of snacks & Christmas carols along with BINGO & door prizes galore Sunday afternoon...
SUNBURST, MT
kwso.org

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 12/2/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Thursday (12/02/21) reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 from 50 tests conducted on Tuesday (12/01/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There are currently 19 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 11 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. On Tuesday more than...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Ozona Stockman

Crockett County DeerFest Saturday

Crockett County Deer-Fest is back. After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, DeerFest is gearing up to make 2021 the best year yet. This year’s Grand Prize is a 2021 Polaris Ranger with the Ranch Hand Package. There will also be more than 90 guns and other door prizes given away. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Crockett County Fair Park Convention Center. General…
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
Niles Daily Star

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Owen

Amber and Tyler Owen, of Buchanan, are the parents of a son, Mavric Owen. Mavric was born Nov. 22, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. He was 7 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long. Family includes maternal grandparents, Lisa and Scott Fleisher, of Buchanan; paternal grandparents, Scott and Shawnee Owen,...
BUCHANAN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy