Ft. Knox Update 12/2/21

The Pound High School Class of 1970 celebrated its 50 +1 reunion at the Inn at Wise. Although Covid prevented celebrating last year and affected the number in attendance this year, 14 members of the class met for reminiscing, good food, a friendly competition, prizes, music, and dancing. Several members of the class ‘made an appearance’ by texting and phoning. Attending were Charlene Shortt, Sharon Broyles, Jess Ison, Jane Hughes, Sheila Mullins, Edwin Rife, Darlene Smith, Vanda Lawson, Jack Jett, Elizabeth Mullins, Randall Kilgore, Deborah Dotson, and Doris Mullins. Not pictured is Faye Kiser.
