Cars

Tesla (TSLA) Launches $1,900 All-Electric Cyberquad for Kids

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has launched a $1,900...

www.streetinsider.com

New York Post

Tesla unveils all-electric children’s ‘Cyberquad’ — starting at $1,900

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla quietly unveiled its latest product — a $1,900 all-electric ATV for kids called the “Cyberquad.”. The futuristic-looking ATV is available for order now on Tesla’s website, though they warn that it might not be delivered before the holidays. It will begin shipping in two to four weeks, the site says.
CARS
Ars Technica

Tesla announces $1,900 electric quad bike for kids

The entry point for Tesla's range of electric vehicles just got a lot lower. On Thursday, the American automaker announced the Cyberquad for Kids, an angular electric all-terrain vehicle inspired by the company's 2019 Cybertruck concept. At $1,900, the ATV costs a tiny fraction of the next-cheapest Tesla you can order online.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Cybertruck Is Getting Tesla's Most Hated Feature

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy launching strange new products and urging his employees to cut costs, the company has been struggling with recalls, supply issues, and production delays. Its most anticipated model to date, the Tesla Cybertruck, has been postponed time and again, and it looks like we'll only be able to meet this blocky beast later in 2022. The Cybertruck has made all kinds of headlines, from its bulletproof exterior to the fact that it may come with a glass dashboard. Good news or bad, people are still very keen to see this new EV truck, but potential buyers might be dissuaded after the latest news from Musk: the Cybertruck is coming with the controversial yoke steering wheel.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” is available to purchase on Tesla’s site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla’s existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad’s materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.
CARS
insideevs.com

Polestar 2 Vs Tesla Model 3: Devastating Efficiency Difference

The recently released EPA range of the entry-level Polestar 2 Single Motor version is an impressive 270 miles (434 km). It's basically on par with the entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD with the same wheel size - 267 miles (430 km). EPA numbers for the Tesla Model 3 RWD are...
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Introduces $1,900 Cyberquad For Kids With 15-Mile Range

Following the Cyberwhistle that sold out in mere hours, Tesla’s online shop introduced another Cybertruck-themed item on December 1: the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by the Cyberquad Tesla unveiled at the Cybertruck debut in November 2019, the four-wheel ATV looks pretty much like a reduced-scale replica of the real thing, which should be offered as an accessory for the Cybertruck when the electric pickup goes on sale.
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla launches ‘Cyberquad for Kids,’ shipping begins in 2-4 weeks

Late on December 1, Tesla launched “Cyberquad for Kids” on its online shop. The Cyberquad for Kids comes with a price tag of $1,900 and a top speed of 10 mph. The Tesla Cyberquad was first introduced in a “one more thing” moment of Elon Musk’s 2019 Cybertruck unveiling. Billed as a perfect fit for the bed of the Cybertruck and able to charge off of the Cybertruck’s battery… this latest product is not that.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla launches “Cyberquad for Kids” with 36V battery, 15-mile range, and 10 mph max speed

Fresh of the release of its Cybertruck-inspired Cyberwhistle, Tesla has launched the next product in its “Cyber” line of merchandise — the Cyberquad for Kids, a miniature version of the ATV that the company unveiled with its all-electric steel pickup truck back in late 2019. The product is available for customers in the United States through the Tesla Shop for $1,900.
CARS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tesla tapping kids’ market with Cyberquad for kids

A Tesla may be on your holiday wish list this year, and your kids may also be begging for their own version of the futuristic ride. The company known for its electric vehicles has introduced a Tesla for kids, USA Today reported. It’s the Cyberquad, inspired by the Cybertruck. It...
CARS
CNET

Tesla Cyberquad launches with Cybertruck-inspired looks for the kiddos

It's not exactly the ATV for everyone Tesla promised alongside the Cybertruck a couple years ago, but the Cyberquad for Kids is here. Telsa updated its store this week with this latest product, and to be fair, the carmaker said the ATV is suitable for "anyone 8 years old and up." I'd bet plenty of adults will try and take this for a ride, though do note Tesla says the maximum weight for riders is 150 pounds.
CARS
Cheddar News

Tesla Updates Cybertruck With 4 Motors, Crab Mode in Line With Competitors

Elon Musk confirmed via Twitter that Tesla's eventual first Cybertruck will be updated to include 4 motors, 4 wheel steering, and a crab mode — like some of its competitors. Andrew Hawkins, a transportation reporter for The Verge, joined Cheddar to talk about how the new Cybertruck positions Tesla in the EV space as more automakers make up ground on the industry leader. "I think that this is actually Tesla saying, hey, if this is what the market wants, then we better put our best foot forward and respond as best as we can," he said, noting companies like Rivian and Hummer have already touted these features.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is officially out of stock

Tesla’s $1,900 Cyberquad for Kids is officially sold out less than a day after its release. The four-wheel ATV for kids was inspired by the Cyberquad that accompanied the Tesla Cybertruck during its unveiling two years ago. Tesla will begin shipping its Cyberquad for Kids in 2-4 weeks, meaning some...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
Gadget Flow

Tesla x Radio Flyer Cyberquad for Kids looks like a Cybertruck and runs on electricity

Thrill the child in your life with the Tesla x Radio Flyer Cyberquad for Kids. This four-wheel ATV has a Cybertruck-inspired design with its geometric lines and LED light bars for the headlight and taillight. What’s more, it runs on a 36-volt lithium-ion battery which provides fast acceleration and 15 miles of range. Even better, the battery charges 3 times faster than lead acid batteries. The rider has complete control of the ATV thanks to the variable speed thumb throttle, which takes the vehicle up to 10 mph. And when it comes to stopping, the rear disc brake has serious tread, giving the rider traction on all terrains. Moreover, riders stay comfortable with the rear shock suspension system. It absorbs bumps and adjusts to different riders’ weights. Furthermore, the steel frame, rugged air tires, and parental speed control ensure your child’s ride is safe.
TECHNOLOGY

