Tesla (TSLA) Launches $1,900 All-Electric Cyberquad for Kids

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been busy launching strange new products and urging his employees to cut costs, the company has been struggling with recalls, supply issues, and production delays. Its most anticipated model to date, the Tesla Cybertruck, has been postponed time and again, and it looks like we'll only be able to meet this blocky beast later in 2022. The Cybertruck has made all kinds of headlines, from its bulletproof exterior to the fact that it may come with a glass dashboard. Good news or bad, people are still very keen to see this new EV truck, but potential buyers might be dissuaded after the latest news from Musk: the Cybertruck is coming with the controversial yoke steering wheel.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO