Helping investors cut through the noise of ESG investing

Each month, I give a broad overview of dividend and income-focused ETFs, selecting them from my growing database that now includes 740 funds. November is over, and therefore, it's time for the third edition of my monthly dividend and income ETF report card analysis! I started this series to make it easy to find the best funds to suit your unique investment objectives - whether that be to earn a high yield, accelerate your income stream, manage risk, or any combination of the three. According to Seeking Alpha's ETF Screener, there are over 600 U.S. Equity ETFs alone, and let me tell you that some are great, most are mediocre, and others you should downright avoid at all costs. I hope to make some sense of the dividend and income ETF world with this easy-to-follow (but lengthy) post that I hope you'll keep coming back to as we close out 2021.

