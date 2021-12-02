ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Helping investors cut through the noise of ESG investing

By Jeff Benjamin
InvestmentNews
 1 day ago

Even with record-level assets flowing into ESG funds this year and projections for at least another decade of explosive growth, financial advisers cite the uphill challenges of bringing advisory firms and investors fully online to a sustainable investing way of thinking. Speaking Wednesday as part of the InvestmentNews ESG...

www.investmentnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
safeandhealthylife.com

Importance of ESG for Companies and Investors

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is the main reason why some investments work better than others, and some start-ups always appear to perform better and get ahead of other companies. It is a framework for financial institutions and investors and on the radar of employees and regulators, who play a...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Steve Sachs: ESG Investing Must Involve More Than Exclusions

Recently, Goldman Sachs has launched a series of future-oriented thematic ETFs, including the GSFP, an ESG ETF that looks at companies addressing critical environmental concerns. As climate change proves to be as much a financial risk as an existential one, investors have begun to flock toward environmental, social, and governance...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

BlackRock: Well Positioned For The Future

BlackRock has established itself as the largest asset management firm in the world. BlackRock (BLK) is a leading global investment management firm with $8.68 trillion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of December 31, 2020. The stock has also been one of my core portfolio holdings for some time now, delivering great price appreciation in the past couple of years. In this analysis, I will outline my bullish outlook for the company, but also express some hesitation given the current valuation of the stock.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

New, Free ESG Data Platform Reflects Investor Priorities

With ESG regulations still murky and unclear in the United States in particular, global financial institutions have come together with investors and businesses to create a free platform of non-biased ESG data, reports Barron’s. This platform was developed by sustainability investment firm Arabesque and is accessible to anyone. The platform,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Esg#Investing#Investors#Investmentnews Esg Summit#Pathstone
thepaypers.com

Deutsche Bank help corporate clients meet their ESG goals

Deutsche Bank has launched sustainability-linked overdrafts to help meet a growing demand for innovative ESG products in the cash management space. The new solution is designed to encourage businesses to improve their ESG performance by providing a pricing incentive related to an ESG KPI. For the pilot stage, this KPI will be the client’s ESG rating, as determined by a third-party ESG rating specialist. If a client’s ESG rating changes above or below a certain threshold, their pricing will be adjusted accordingly. While offering this innovation Deutsche Bank considers the clients overall sustainability strategies and targets.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

November Dividend And Income ETF Report: The Ultimate Investors Guide

Each month, I give a broad overview of dividend and income-focused ETFs, selecting them from my growing database that now includes 740 funds. November is over, and therefore, it's time for the third edition of my monthly dividend and income ETF report card analysis! I started this series to make it easy to find the best funds to suit your unique investment objectives - whether that be to earn a high yield, accelerate your income stream, manage risk, or any combination of the three. According to Seeking Alpha's ETF Screener, there are over 600 U.S. Equity ETFs alone, and let me tell you that some are great, most are mediocre, and others you should downright avoid at all costs. I hope to make some sense of the dividend and income ETF world with this easy-to-follow (but lengthy) post that I hope you'll keep coming back to as we close out 2021.
STOCKS
InvestmentNews

State Street cuts fees to grab more bond ETF flows

The asset manager lowered the expense ratios on three corporate bond exchange-traded funds to 0.04% from 0.07%. State Street Global Advisors is cutting fees on three corporate bond exchange-traded funds as it seeks to boost its share of the booming fixed-income ETF business. The Boston-based issuer lowered the expense ratios...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
moneytalksnews.com

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investing: Hope or Hype?

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RadioPublic | Stitcher | RSS. Everybody wants to do the right thing for our planet. We want to reduce pollution, keep the world from warming up, and fight for clean air and water. We also want to do the right thing when it comes to people: Encourage diversity, stop sexual harassment and support fair labor practices.
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Experts downplay need for universal ESG standards

The key is for funds to be transparent about their investment strategies and live up to them, panelists at the InvestmentNews ESG Summit said. Although there are no formal standards for environmental, social and governance investing, it will continue to thrive because the marketplace will sort out which funds and companies follow through on their sustainable promises, experts said Wednesday.
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

The ESG Market Is Controlled by a Few Big Investors

(Bloomberg) -- The market for ESG-focused exchange-traded funds has been among the world’s hottest investment areas for more than two years now. About $120 billion flowed into these funds in 2021 as investors increase their bets on companies deemed to have the highest environmental, social and governance credentials. A closer...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

A Real Asset ETF Strategy Is a One-Stop Shop to Fight Inflation

As we examine current inflation drivers, exchange traded fund investors should consider ways to adapt their allocations by using real assets, including gold, commodities, and natural resources equities. In the recent webcast, Real Inflation Risk Requires Real Assets, David Schassler, portfolio manager and head of quantitative investment solutions at VanEck,...
BUSINESS
ai-cio.com

Institutional Investors Are Flying Blind When It Comes to ESG Data

A lack of standards on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and irregular data submission by investment managers are preventing institutional investors from getting a clear picture of their ESG investments, according to a new report. Despite having a desire to track ESG metrics in their private portfolios, 72% of...
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Covered call strategy aims to dampen volatility of crypto investing

Toronto-based Purpose Investments pushes the digital investing envelope by selling options on the cryptocurrency holdings of two new ETFs. Leave it to Canada, where asset managers are permitted to offer investors direct exposure to cryptocurrencies, to find a way to take the volatility sting out of crypto investing. Toronto-based Purpose...
MARKETS
marcellusdrilling.com

Institutional Investors Come Off Sidelines, Invest in M-U Stocks

Contrary to the false narrative spun by leftist media that “everyone,” especially large institutional investors, are divesting from and refusing to buy new investments in stocks of companies that drill for oil and natural gas, some of the largest institutional investors came off the sidelines and some (for the first time ever!) got into the game by investing in individual shale gas stocks in the Marcellus/Utica during the third quarter of 2021. Which big investors did the investing and how much did they invest/purchase in the way of stock? We have all the deets below…
UTICA, NY
InvestmentNews

Inflation ETF pioneer says investors need more interest-rate risk

Nancy Davis was a trader at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and a fund founder before she made a splash with IVOL, an actively managed exchange-traded fund that allows investors to bet on inflation and interest-rate volatility. The Tampa native says she’s loved the nonlinear risk of options trading since she was in college at George Washington University.
BUSINESS
InvestmentNews

Helping clients through black swan events

The recent supply chain disruption and its associated shortages are quickly qualifying as a black swan, a significant economic or financial event that just a few months ago was unforeseeable. Nassim Taleb’s 2010 black swan metaphor captured the attention of futurists across multiple disciplines, including economics generally and financial planning specifically. As with all black swan events, investors are increasingly concerned about the impact of the supply chain disruptions and shortages.
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

WorthPad: An investment Platform For Investors and Incubator for Entrepreneurs

Worthpad is a multi-chain platform that aims to create wealth for its investors. The platform seeks to make projects in the blockchain ecosystem easily accessible to the masses. It has a dedicated team that seeks to develop high-quality products while also seeking to raise funds for these products from the general market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy