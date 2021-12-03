ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Pioneer Monument stands 90 years tall, locals seek preserved restoration

By Cora Dickey
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49DOvV_0dCmZzXS00

CAMEO, Colo. (KREX) — The Pioneer Monument was set in stone decades ago. The Elks Club of Grand Junction built the monument in 1931 to honor the pioneers of Western Colorado — who built housing, schools and more dating back to the 1800’s.

Beverly Duzenack represents the Plateau Valley Historical Preservation Society . Preserving this monument started as a personal project for her but, now, multiple organizations are working toward the same goal.

“Our society wants to do some restoration on it,” Beverly Duzenack shares, “We’re trying to get the word out to people who drive by here, maybe, 100 times a day.”

Descendants of the woman who originally dedicated the monument still live in Plateau Valley today. When I-70 came in 1965, the monument moved down the road, to remain intact.

After 90 years of standing tall, the Pioneer Monument needs love and support, but also some recognition and respect.

“This little rock monument has been neglected and it still stands so I think it needs recognition,” Duzenack expresses, “CDOT has agreed to that they really would like to see us do something.”

Three of the monument’s four original plaques have disappeared. Nobody knows how much longer this monument will last, what Beverly does know is repairs need to be done.

“We’re working with CDOT’s historic department, they would like to designate this as a historic landmark,” Duzenack informs, “If we get that designation, then we can apply for different grants, and so on.”

While the monument is on CDOT property, CDOT can’t contribute financially. The Colorado State Highway and the Colorado Historical Society are partnering on the project, but haven’t contributed funding.

Once funding is available, the group has big plans for the restored Pioneer Monument .

“It would be nice if people could stop and have a picnic set under the trees,” Duzenack describes, “We have the signs were they could look at it and know where it came from and what the purpose of it was.”

So far, $500 has been raised, part of which will cover purchasing concrete for the top. That is the CDOT’s priority. A volunteer is already present who wants to do the work.

Other monies will cover replacing some of plaques and erecting signage around the designated area, recognizing the Pioneer Monument and its partners.

Anyone wishing to help preserve the memorial to pioneers may contact Plateau Valley Historical Preservation Society over the phone: (970) 487-3116, through Facebook , or by mail: P.O. Box 252, Collbran, Co. 81624.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Western Slope Pickleball Club talks Saturday Toy and Food Drive

GRAND VALLEY, Colo. (KREX) — If you are out and about on December 4, Western Slope Pickleball Club invites you to come to one of three locations. The Pickleball Club community is coming together for the benefit of our community and persons in need within Mesa County.   When: December 4, 2021Where: Grand Junction: Lincoln […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Swift selling local media assets to Ogden Newspapers

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Swift Communications, which owns a range of daily and weekly newspapers across the American West, announced Tuesday it is selling its local media and publishing businesses to West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers. With the acquisition, Ogden Newspapers will publish 54 daily newspapers and a number of weekly newspapers and magazines in 18 […]
ASPEN, CO
KREX

CMU GEMS Club Hosts Second Annual Christmas Toy Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Colorado Mesa G.E.M.S. Club is hosting their 2nd annual Christmas Toy Drive. The club’s goal is to collect monetary and toy donations until December 10th, when they will deliver gifts to children spending their holidays at Children’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado. All of the public is encouraged to donate, but […]
DENVER, CO
KREX

Jeff Kuhr shares latest on local COVID situation, Omicron

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — Did you know 46 people died of COVID-19 in Mesa County in November alone? That’s fewer than the 51 people who died of COVID in November of 2020 but not much. the difference this year is half of our community is vaccinated. Mesa County’s Free to Choose resolution still stands […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Monument, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Collbran, CO
KREX

Takeout options remain hot amid simmered COVID restrictions

GRAND JUCNTION, Colo. (KREX) — Ordering food to-go is an almost daily routine for a lot of us in the Grand Valley. While Colorado’s COVID restrictions have eased for the most part, restaurants are still seeing heavy demand for take out options. Spoons Bistro & Bakery looks to third parties to provide delivery meaning business […]
RESTAURANTS
KREX

In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — At a playground outside a North Texas daycare center, giggling preschoolers chase each other into a playhouse. Toddlers scoot by on tricycles. A boy cries as a teacher helps him negotiate over a toy. Uphill from the playground, peeking between trees is a site where Total Energies is pumping for natural […]
TEXAS STATE
KREX

KREX

905
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy