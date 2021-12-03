ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hunter shoots first buck, only to watch four bears start eating it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Yanni Tragellis
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gll8G_0dCmZnBy00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) – Picture this: You’re sitting in the woods alone after just getting your first white-tail. You’re excited, your heart is already racing, and then out of nowhere a black bear shows up intent on making your buck its lunch.

One woman in Pennsylvania had that very experience, with not one … but four bears. Jordan Zabinski went hunting for the first time over the Thanksgiving weekend and shot her first buck.

“I was so terrified of a bear, and my husband was like, ‘I’ve never seen a bear except for this one time.’ He said, ‘Don’t worry, you’re not gonna see one,’” Zabinski said.

Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

But right after she knocked down the buck, she found out she wasn’t alone.

“I hear like, crunching. And I’m like, ‘There’s a deer, there’s a deer!’” she said.

But it wasn’t another deer. She was staring at four black bears.

After multiple unanswered texts and calls to her husband, who was helping her brother load a deer he had killed, she started to worry.

“At first I was really quiet, but then I really started to freak out,” Zabinski said. After finally getting a hold of her husband, she had to wait about 30 minutes more, so she tried to keep as quiet as possible.

Video: Bear raids garage freezer, eats $600+ worth of frozen meat

“It’s been a while now and no one’s coming. What if they don’t to get me in time?” she worried.

Once her husband and brother arrived, they scared away the bears and recovered the deer carcass, which was only missing the tail.

While terrifying, Jordan said she’ll carry what she learned from the experience with her moving forward. She even went hunting again the following day.

“Now I know that if I just yell they are going to run because that’s all they did was just come up and yell.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
9NEWS

Rarest mammal in North America found in Colorado garage

PUEBLO WEST, Colorado — The rarest mammal in North America made a surprise appearance inside a southern Colorado homeowners' garage this week. An endangered and rare black-footed ferret was found inside a garage in Pueblo West on Monday, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). After making the discovery, the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rescued deer has new look, hunters ask if buck can be shot

A mule deer that was rescued in mid-October after its head and antlers became ensnared in string has a new lease on life and a sporty new appearance. “Remember the mule deer that got tangled in some string a couple weeks ago? Well, look at him now with his all-new bling (GPS collar),” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wrote Friday on Facebook. “Check out this wildlife before and after!”
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
ourcommunitynow.com

VIDEO: Bear Approaches, Licks Woman's Hand as She Sits Terrified on Porch

The woman was on her phone when the furry guest visited her backyard!. A woman from Quesnel, British Columbia, recently shared her hair-raising encounter with wildlife last week. Melanie Porter was out on her porch for a quick smoke break and browsing TikTok when she noticed something in her front yard. Initially, she thought it to be the neighborhood cat, but it was not ... No, it was much bigger than a cat.
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

Burnsville hunter takes down Mitchell County moose-like buck

Steve Woody of Burnsville, N.C. killed a 15-point Mitchell County moose-like buck on Nov. 23, 2021. The deer’s antlers were palmated to appear much like those of a moose. Woody shot the buck from 100 yards away, and he was leaving the woods when he shot it. “I sat all...
BURNSVILLE, NC
cowboystatedaily.com

Wild Mares Break Necks During Wyoming Horse Roundup

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two wild mares died Sunday during the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s wild horse roundup in the Rock Springs area, wild horse advocates announced. The American Wild Horse Campaign said that two wild mustang mares died on Sunday after breaking their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Thanksgiving#Weather#Wtaj#Nexstar Media Inc#Broa
outdoorchannelplus.com

Maryland Hunter Shoots Non-Typical Piebald Buck

Minnie Fullerton's unforgettable piebald buck is the perfect example of practicing good patience. With a lot of self-discipline and patience, I waited years for a dream buck. For the last few years when my husband Lindy and I would sift through trail camera photos of the target bucks on our hunting property, I’d pass the baton back to him, his friends and my daughter. This was the property where my husband shot his first buck, my daughter shot her first buck and where I’d eventually shoot my first buck.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Grizzly Bear Captured on Trail Cam Footage Has Absolutely Massive ‘Feet’

With a big ol’ bruin comes big ol’ feet, and this grizzly bear is living proof as he makes a trail through Yukon Territory snow. “Look at those huge feet!” lauds David Troup via his Yukon Wildlife Cams over the weekend. This past winter, Troup captured the enormous bruin as he waltzes the snow through his Canadian territory. The footage is in slow motion, he notes “to highlight the size of it’s feet.”
ANIMALS
HuffingtonPost

Leopard Cub Runs For Its Life From Hyena And A Tall Savior Emerges

When a leopard cub got chased by a hungry hyena in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, it looked like curtains. (Watch the video below.) The cub was left alone by its mother in a bush at South Africa’s Kruger National Park and got sniffed out by the hyena, which sprinted at its desperate prey in a video posted by Latest Sightings on Tuesday.
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

Allendale hunter drops trophy 8-point buck

The 8-point buck ended an unlucky streak for Madison Squires. Madison Squires of Allendale, S.C. killed a big 8-point buck in Allendale County on Nov. 14, 2021. The big deer broke a 3-year, buck-less streak for her. “I’ve had a 3-year streak not seeing much else than does and fawns...
ALLENDALE, SC
KREX

KREX

905
Followers
1K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy