Michigan's Zak Zinter Makes Clear That The Wolverines Remain Focused

By Christopher Breiler
 5 days ago

Following Michigan's dominant win over Ohio State last Saturday, some within the Michigan fan base have expressed concerns that the Wolverines could be in for a letdown in Indy. For these folks, the fear is that the win over the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes - and the ongoing celebration that continues in Ann Arbor - might distract the team from focusing on a formidable opponent in Iowa.

In years past, overlooking an opponent or failing to prepare might have been a concern for the Michigan Football program - but not this year.

Anchored by veteran leaders like Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Ross and Ronnie Bell, the Michigan Wolverines have climbed their way back into the national title hunt after nearly two decades of watching from home. Even more impressive than the 11-1 regular season record is how the Wolverines got there along the way. In the era of high-tempo spread offense, Michigan carved a pathway to Indy by bullying its way on the ground. Led by one of the top offensive lines in the nation, the Wolverines are proving you can still compete for national championships the old-fashioned way: brute force.

With a conference championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line, the Wolverines have no intention of losing focus now. For proof, look no further than Zak Zinter's recent twitter post.

It's a safe bet that the 2nd-Team All-Big Ten guard isn't just speaking for himself, but instead speaking on behalf of the entire Michigan Football program.

Junior quarterback Cade McNamara echoed the same sentiments earlier in the week, making clear that the Big Ten Championship has Michigan's full attention.

“Beating Ohio State is definitely one of, if not the pinnacle, of my career,” said McNamara. “Just being a part of this team is an honor. For us to finally get over the hump of beating Ohio State, means so much not just to me but the rest of these guys. As we continue to go into this week of preparation, we’re going to watch the film today as soon as today is over, that game is over as well. We’ll come back and appreciate that game after the season.

"For the time now, we have to beat the Hawkeyes and take home a Big Ten Championship. There’s not one dude on this team that has a ring. That was one of the goals that we wanted to achieve this season and now we have to go on and achieve the next one.”

Here's how to catch the Big Ten Championship game this weekend between No. 2 Michigan and No. 13 Iowa:

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 4
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana - Lucas Oil Stadium

The Big Ten Has Some Explaining To Do

The officiating crew clearly spent a considerable amount of time reviewing the play and, I assume, speaking with others who were reviewing the play from the press box as well. After initially ruling it a fumble and recovery by Aidan Hutchinson in the end zone, the officiating crew somehow came to the conclusion that there was indisputable evidence to reverse the call on the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Leaves Happy Valley With A Win

Michigan is inching closer and closer to a potential winner-take-all showdown with Ohio State after beating Penn State inside Beaver Stadium today. The Nittany Lions never found the end zone and really couldn't put much together all day long. It wasn't necessarily smooth sailing for Michigan either, but at the end of the day the Wolverines won the game 21-17.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Nov. 8, 2021

As always, Jim Harbaugh spent his Monday afternoon with the media fielding questions about past games and the upcoming one against Penn State. Harbaugh answered some in very specific fashion and also threw out some typical coach speak. "No, I don’t have any updates on injuries at this time." I'm...
NFL
Person
Josh Ross
Person
Ronnie Bell
What A Win, A Loss Would Mean For Jim Harbaugh And The Michigan Wolverines

If you're spending the week counting down the minutes until No. 6 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State kickoff this weekend in the Big House, you're certainly not alone. In what is one of the most anticipated matchups between the two programs in recent history, it's almost as if the college football Gods conspired to script this scenario. Playoff hopes are on the line, championship hopes are on the line and even legacies - yes, legacies - are on the line.
MICHIGAN STATE
