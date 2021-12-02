ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

January 2022 Basic Acrylic / Collage Classes with Victoria Robinson

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

Note: our apologies for rescheduling the fall 2021...

irving.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Caledonian Record-News

Catamount Arts Offering Photography Class In January

ST. JOHNSBURY — Online enrollment is open now for The Photographic Portrait, a five-class, in-person series for adults and high schoolers at Catamount Arts beginning in January. This series of classes will take place Tuesday evenings from 6:30-8:30, from Jan. 11 to Feb. 8, in the Cabaret Room at Catamount...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
crestviewbulletin.com

SANTA LETTERS: Walker Elementary, Sandra Robinson's class

Liam G - Dear Santa, I wish you a good day and, how have you been? I would like a PS4 and a phone. And a present of money for my papa and all of the care you can give him. Raven G - Dear Santa, I hope you have a great Christmas. For Christmas I would like some skates please and a skateboard please.
NINTENDO
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collage#Acrylic#Apologies#Pandemic
mywalworthcounty.com

Fire at Double D’s closes restaurant

A fire broke out at Double D’s Pub and Eatery in the Town of East Troy in the early morning hours of Nov. 26, heavily damaging the building and closing the restaurant. East Troy Fire Chief Joe Degaro said there were no injuries and the tenant that lived in the building was home during the fire and evacuated safely.
EAST TROY, WI
carolinasportsman.com

Stranger Buck

I’ve hunted since I was 12. Hunted on and off my whole life except for the years I was in the military deployed. Since being medically retired in 2012 I’ve hunted on family farm land of my in laws for almost 10 years. In that time I’ve taken several beautiful deer. Nothing compared to this one.
ANIMALS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
runwaygirlnetwork.com

GWR’s first class lounge at Paddington: Victoria in memoriam

First class lounges are not just the pursuit of the jet set: certain UK train companies also offer this service at key stations. However, when passengers can just turn up and board, is this perk worth the time?. Arriving at London Paddington station used by Great Western Railway, it’s not...
LIFESTYLE
thesalinepost.com

Acrylic Painting with Kaili Dence Resumes Dec 6

Stay connected! Subscribe to free email updates from The Saline Post. HVA Paramedics Providing In-Home Monoclonal ﻿Antibody Treatment to COVID-19 Patients, Saving Hospital Space. HORNET PREVIEW: Canen, Stemmer Lead a Young Saline Girls' Basketball Team. Saline Area Historical Society Presents Christmas at the Rentschler Farm Museum Dec. 11-12 The Saline...
SALINE, MI
Woodlands Online& LLC

LIVE Online SAT Prep Class – January 2022

I’ve taught my SAT Intensive class in The Woodlands, TX area for the last 5 years. Now, anyone in the world can join my elite SAT prep class. Keep reading for more information. Class Format. The class will meet live online via Zoom for 8 Saturdays from 1 PM to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Milford LIVE News

Gallery 37 Presents Collage Show by 8 Women Artists

Gallery 37 will host an opening for their show “Collage by 8 Women” by Terry Rogers Gallery 37 in Milford, voted Best Downstate Gallery: Reader’s Choice, for a number of years by Delaware Today Magazine, is proudly exhibiting a collage show by eight women artists. There will be an opening reception to meet and greet the artists on December 11, ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
shorelineareanews.com

Photo collage: Fall trees in Shoreline

The colors have been wonderful this fall. There was such a variety of color and it lasted for so long. There are still some trees holding on to a fair number of their yellow leaves. And who knew we had so many maples in Shoreline?
SHORELINE, WA
easyreadernews.com

Ranchers for Peace play Collage in San Pedro: music well-crafted and meaningful

Ranchers for Peace playing Sunday, Dec. 5 at Collage in San Pedro. I haven’t purposely put off writing about Charles Duncan for 40 years (and, yes, that’s 4-0), it’s just that the opportunity has never quite presented itself until now. Of course, if I’d written an article about him in 1981 it would be quite different than this one, beginning with the fact that I’d have banged it out on a typewriter. I’m assuming that for most readers Charles Duncan is not a known quantity, but I’ll try and remedy that. Personally, I thought then (in 1980, when I heard “She’s Illegal,” which was performed by his group, The Willys, on the Planet Records LP “Sharp Cuts”), and I think now, that Charles Duncan was and is one of the most impressive singer-songwriters I’ve ever come across. But in the music business Fate is fickle, and sheer luck often beats talent to the draw. Even with some credible people in his camp—Robbie Krieger of The Doors and T Bone Burnett—the success that should have been a given failed to materialize. Here’s some of the backstory, and how it’s evolved in the 40 years since…
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lima News

Bluffton to host Holiday Collage Concert

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will host the Holiday Collage Concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in Yoder Recital Hall at 1 University Drive. For more info, contact Tricia Bell at bellt@bluffton.edu or 419-358-3285.
BLUFFTON, OH
Upworthy

Loyal customer surprises favorite Dunkin' employee with fully furnished house after she was evicted

An Ohio Dunkin' employee and her family witnessed the ultimate Christmas miracle this year, weeks after being evicted from their Mount Healthy home. Ebony Johnson, a mother of three, was left speechless when Suzanne Burke, a woman she befriended in the drive-thru line over the years, surprised her with a new, fully furnished home just in time for the holidays. Speaking to ABC affiliate WCPO, Burke shared that she knew she had to take action when she learned Johnson had fallen on hard times. "When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life for her kids," Burke explained.
REAL ESTATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Hitting a holiday party? Be a hero with one of these host gifts

While the pandemic may have caused a slight decrease in party invitations, that doesn’t mean people aren’t hosting get-togethers. No matter the size or type of celebration you’re attending, you still need to show your thanks for the invite. Here, our favorite culinary-themed gifts to impress any host. Parisian Bistro...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mirror

Back to basics

The Stephen King quote, “Sooner or later, everything old is new again,” seems to apply to typewriters, too, which are currently enjoying a renaissance among collectors of all ages. Hollidaysburg resident Sarah Everett, 25, a communications graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has rescued more than 30 abandoned, vintage...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
71K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy