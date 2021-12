The City of Georgetown announced a mosquito trap collected Nov. 30 tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to a Dec. 3 press release. The positive test result came back Dec. 2 as part of the city’s partnership with the Williamson County and Cities Health District’s Integrated Vector Management program. The sample was collected near Main St. and Third St. and is Williamson County’s third sample that tested positive in the last week. The last time the mosquito trap at this location tested positive was October 2017.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO