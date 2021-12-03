ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Beijing easing travel rules for U.S. business execs - China's envoy to U.S.

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China will reduce the time needed for approval of travel by U.S. business executives to no more than 10 days, China’s ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, said on Thursday.

Qin told a dinner hosted by the U.S.-China Business Council that Beijing would also work to make COVID-19 testing more convenient and would allow executives to work during quarantine.

He repeated Beijing’s call for Washington to abolish additional tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the administration of former President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Person
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Lithuania Says Chinese Customs Is Blocking Its Exports

VILNIUS (Reuters) -China has imposed a customs block on Lithuanian exports, a Lithuanian trade body said on Friday, amid a deepening spat between Beijing and Vilnius about the Baltic state's decision to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China downgraded its diplomatic ties with the Baltic state and...
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

The Diminishing Path to Growth: Can Xi Jinping Avoid Crisis during China's Economic Transition

Since Deng Xiaoping changed the trajectory of Chinese economic policy in 1978, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has amassed an impressive record of economic growth. Starting as a poverty-stricken agricultural society under rigid socialist rule, the country has grown steadily and rapidly to become the second largest economy in the world and carved out a growth path whose strength and longevity is historically unprecedented.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Chinese
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
Shore News Network

Billionaire With Massive Chinese Investments Says Communist Party Disappears People Because It’s ‘Like A Strict Parent’

A U.S. billionaire and hedge fund manager with massive investments in China defended the communist regime in response to queries about his decisions to invest in the country. Ray Dalio, manager of the world’s largest hedge funds, said the Chinese government disappears people because it’s a “top down” nation where the government that acts like a “strict parent” in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Blinken warns Chinese leaders over Taiwan as global crises mount

LONDON/WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions toward Taiwan, warning of "terrible consequences" if China precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait. In an interview, Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. and EU hail 'convergent' stances toward China

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The approach of the United States and Europe toward China is "increasingly convergent," U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Friday, following meetings with the chief of the European Union's diplomatic service. U.S. President Joe Biden has stressed as a hallmark of his...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

237K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy