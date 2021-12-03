ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Channel Producer Seeks $8.5 Million for Magical Sherman Oaks Retreat

By Wendy Bowman
 1 day ago
Over two decades ago, Thom Beers bought a 1950s teardown in Sherman Oaks. The prolific TV producer subsequently razed the structure and enlisted some of the country’s top craftsmen to embark on an extensive three-year rebuild. Completed in 2015, the result is a Zen-like paradise inspired by the many Discovery Channel TV shows he’s created through the years. Think massive cypress wood beams salvaged from a Louisiana swamp by Shelby Stanga of “Swamp Man” fame, laser-cut metalwork by “Monster Garage” artist Dan Statler, plus a kitchen with a galley-like ambience courtesy of the Emmy-winning “Deadliest Catch,” just to name a few of the more unique touches.

Now, after spending years in his bespoke paradise, the former CEO of FremantleMedia North America is seeking a change of scenery — “Life is short,” he says — and has rented a luxury perch in the coveted Bird Streets neighborhood. And so his avant-garde Sherman Oaks residence has popped up on the market, asking an impressive $8.5 million; the Craftsman-influenced place is also available for lease at a whopping $30,000 per month.

Nestled securely behind gates and fronted by a two-car garage, on an oak-lined cul-de-sac Beers calls “the prettiest street in the entire valley,” the heavily wooded parcel of nearly an acre is highlighted by a meandering creek, waterfalls and fountains. A koi pond runs underneath the house, and is visible from a window etched into the wood-plank floor. The main structure also includes five bedrooms and 6.5 baths spread across 5,649 square feet of open-plan living space punctuated throughout by Venetian plaster walls, and interiors that blend into the outdoor spaces via numerous glass windows and doors. A detached guest house and a gym/yoga studio are also on the premises.

Double front doors swing open, revealing a wood-encased living room warmed by a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bifold glass doors spilling out to an al fresco dining patio. The avocado-hued kitchen is outfitted with an eat-in island, an additional apron-front sink and stainless appliances. An adjacent dining area holds a built-in banquette; and there’s also a cozy family room with a coffered ceiling and scenic indoor view of the aforementioned koi pond.

A destination unto itself, the master retreat is accented by a vaulted ceiling, a sitting room and door that leads to a private balcony. Elsewhere in the house is a separate guest wing equipped with a full kitchen, full bathroom, and sliding glass doors that open to a private garden and soaking tub. Perhaps the property’s most striking aspect: the picturesque grounds, which hold a winding boardwalk, pergola boasting a fireside lounge area, and an attractive pool and spa lined with rocks and tile. A sunken garden is hidden away behind mammoth steel gates.

“The property blows me away,” says listing agent Craig Knizek of The Agency. “The indoor-outdoor architecture means that the owner gets to be surrounded by breathtaking scenery day and night, from every vantage point in the house. Who doesn’t love that?”

