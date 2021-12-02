Trailer and Poster Debut – “SEE FOR ME”, IFC Midnight’s Home Invasion Thriller Opens January 7th

"What's a Llorona? And what does it want with my son?" Saban Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a horror film titled The Legend of La Llorona, the feature debut of filmmaker Patricia Harris Seeley. This is the third horror film in the last few years about the Mexican ghost story of La Llorona. Warner Bros released The Curse of La Llorona, then there was also La Llorona from Guatemala last year. Do we really need another one? This one looks like the least interesting one yet. While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son's disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse. Aided by the resourceful taxi driver Jorge (Danny Trejo) the family races to save their only child, navigating the foreboding countryside held by menacing cartel thugs. Gaining strength and power and leaving a path of death and destruction in her wake, La Llorona is seemingly unstoppable. The cast also includes Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, and Zamia Fandiño. This looks exactly like both of the other films before? Why keep telling the same story over again.

