ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Trailer and Poster Debut – “SEE FOR ME”, IFC Midnight’s Home Invasion Thriller Opens January 7th

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Kim Coates. Sophie, a young blind woman, house-sitting at a secluded mansion, finds herself under invasion by thieves seeking...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Trailer For LAST SHOOT OUT – Coming to Select Theaters and Apple TV December 3rd

Available in Select Theaters, on Apple TV and Everywhere You Rent Movies on December 3rd! Available on Blu-ray and DVD on December 7th!. am Gigandet (Twilight franchise) and Academy Award® nominee Bruce Dern (The Hateful Eight) light up this gritty, intense Western saga of love, betrayal, and revenge. After newlywed Jocelyn learns that her husband Jody (Michael Welch, Twilight franchise) had her father shot down, she flees from the Callahan ranch in fear. She’s rescued by gunman Billy Tyson, who safeguards her at a remote outpost as he staves off Jody’s attempts to reclaim his bride. As the angry Callahans keep Billy, Jocelyn, and others captive at the outpost, an explosive showdown is inevitable.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Mother/Android’: A Pregnant Chloë Grace Moretz & Algee Smith Outrun Killer Robots In Trailer For Hulu Sci-Fi Thriller

Hulu’s Mother/Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith, takes threats to motherhood to a whole new level. On Friday Hulu dropped the official trailer and key art for the sci-fi thriller. Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land—a stronghold of the android uprising—in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Atlantis attacks in trailer for The Asylum fantasy action thriller Devil’s Triangle

The Asylum has released a poster and trailer for Devil’s Triangle, the upcoming fantasy action thriller which follows a group of marine biologists as they stumble across the mythological island of Atlantis and discover that its inhabitants are planning worldwide domination; check them out here…. When a group of marine...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Person
Kim Coates
pophorror.com

New Poster and Trailer Released for Nicole D’Angelo’s ‘Love Crime’ (2022)

A new poster and trailer have been released for the true crime inspired film, Love Crime, directed by Nicole D’Angelo (Quarantine Girl). The film stars D’Angelo herself, Shane Ryan-Reid (Choke), Lisa London (Savage Beach), and Sam Dobbins (Siberia TV series). It will be available January 2022. Here is the new...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

REPOSSESSION Gets North American Digital Horror Release December 21

Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight to release festival fave horror REPOSSESSION on digital December 21. From directors Goh Ming Siu and Scott C.Hillyard, the provocative horror-thriller fixes on 50-year-old Jim who has constructed a perfect life in the world’s most expensive city. When he is unexpectedly laid off, he desperately clings onto the symbols of his success, while wrestling with resurfacing demons from his past.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

“Chucky” Paid Tribute to Killer Doll Movie ‘Magic’ With This Week’s Bloody Character Death [Spoilers]

Before there was Child’s Play there was Magic, a 1978 killer doll movie starring Anthony Hopkins that was directed by Richard Attenborough and landed Hopkins a Golden Globe nomination. The film centers on a dummy named Fats, which has such an evil influence over Hopkins’s character that he begins killing at the doll’s insistence. Don Mancini has made no secret of the fact that Child’s Play was inspired by Magic, and his “Chucky” series for SYFY and USA has featured a similar storyline wherein Chucky is trying to get others to kill.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifc Midnight#Home Invasion#Veteran
First Showing

New Trailer for 'The Legend of La Llorona' Horror with Danny Trejo

"What's a Llorona? And what does it want with my son?" Saban Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a horror film titled The Legend of La Llorona, the feature debut of filmmaker Patricia Harris Seeley. This is the third horror film in the last few years about the Mexican ghost story of La Llorona. Warner Bros released The Curse of La Llorona, then there was also La Llorona from Guatemala last year. Do we really need another one? This one looks like the least interesting one yet. While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son's disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse. Aided by the resourceful taxi driver Jorge (Danny Trejo) the family races to save their only child, navigating the foreboding countryside held by menacing cartel thugs. Gaining strength and power and leaving a path of death and destruction in her wake, La Llorona is seemingly unstoppable. The cast also includes Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, and Zamia Fandiño. This looks exactly like both of the other films before? Why keep telling the same story over again.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Psycho Sisters (Saturn’s Core)

Director – Pete Jacelone (Dead Students Society, The Masked Strangler) Starring – Pamela Sutch (Sorority Slaughter, Virgin Sacrifices), Christine Taylor (Domestic Strangers), and Tina Krause (Bloodletting, Strawberry Estates) Release Date – 1994. Rating – 2/5. Blu Release – 3.5/5. A few months ago I discovered W.A.V.E. Productions thanks to the...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Fantastic Trailer For Coming-Of-Age Autism Series AS WE SEE IT, Coming to Amazon This January

A fantastic trailer has been released for the coming-of-age series. , which follows a group of people with autism as they enter adulthood and the uncertain world of dating, friendship, and figuring out life. The show stars Rick Glassman as Jack, Albert Rutecki as Harrison, and Sue Ann Pien as Violet. They play the three main characters and friends, and they're joined by Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father.
TV & VIDEOS
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune: Part Two’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and News

If you haven’t already seen Dune: Part 1, you’ve at least heard about the epic-sci-fi film that left us all wondering when we were going to get news on the Dune: Part 2 release date. For those of you not familiar with Dune‘s history, it’s based on the first of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
tvseriesfinale.com

From: EPIX Unveils Trailer and Photos for New Horror Series (Watch)

From is coming to EPIX in February, and the cable channel is giving viewers a look at the new horror series from John Griffin. Starring Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino, Moreno Shaun, Majumder Avery Konrad, Hannah Cheramy, Ricky He, Simon Webster, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Pegah Ghafoori, the series revolves around a town that traps everyone who enters into it.
TV SERIES
nichegamer.com

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath Debut Trailer

Publisher Bushiroad and developer Kaminari Games have shared the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!! Chorogon Breath debut trailer. The new trailer gives the first look at the new shoot ’em up, which is based on the popular Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid series. Here’s the new Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Sakuretsu!!...
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer for Netflix’s Korean moon mission thriller The Silent Sea

An abandoned lunar base. A mission with a 10% survival rate. One by one, crew members are ending up dead. Sounds like a cheery proposition, doesn’t it? Well, that’s what’s facing the all-star cast of Gong Yoo (Train to Busan), Bae Doona (Sense8) and Lee Joon (The Vampire Detective), Kim Sun-young (Three Sisters) and Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game) in the trailer for Netflix’s latest Korean import The Silent Sea.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER – Available Now on DVD and Blu-ray

Thriller, Horror // 82 mins // English // 1.33:1 Aspect Ratio // Stereo. Starring Ginger Gilmartin, Mary Buss, Ben Hall, Jacob Ryan Snovel. Two sisters, Alma and Elizabeth, along with a dog who’s described as a “philosopher,” have come to Alma’s remote house to reconnect with Wesley after twenty years. Alma is recently divorced, Elizabeth is a workaholic in Washington, D.C., while Wesley lives in Paris dealing with a wife recently struck with a fatal disease. When the three come together for dinner it has all the makings of a lovely adult melodrama about loneliness, and the desire to connect and share our lives with someone… but we must add to the mix one otherworldly piece of information: Wesley could be a vampire.
RECIPES
horrorsociety.com

Fear the Forest in ROH Arriving on DVD/Digital on 12/21

EERILY ATMOSPHERIC FOLK HORROR TALE, MALAYSIA’S OFFICIAL ENTRY FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM. The DVD of This Official Selection at the New York Asian Film Festival. Includes the Bonus Featurette “The Making of Roh”. SYNOPSIS. Cut off from civilization, a single mother puts her children on high alert when they bring...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Eerie Trailer For a Compelling Looking Mystery Horror Series Titled FROM

EPIX has produced an original new mystery horror series titled From, and the first trailer for the show has dropped. This looks like a great and compelling series worth checking out!. The story unravels the mystery of “a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy