ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

School-Museum Relationships (Ep. 217)

theartofeducation.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his second episode as guest host, Candido Crespo is joined by Keondra Prier—a museum educator at the Baltimore Museum of Art—to discuss the relationships between schools and museums. Listen as their conversation covers how we can provide learning opportunities through museums, how the pandemic has affected museum visits, and how...

theartofeducation.edu

Comments / 0

Related
theartofeducation.edu

Sculpture Ideas for Early Elementary

1 Choose from a range of sculpture project ideas appropriate for early elementary students. 2 Discover tips and techniques for building sculptures with various materials. 3 Identify options for preparing and organizing classroom space and student work when working with sculptural media. Planning and implementing sculpture projects with your youngest...
DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Californian

The unacknowledged workload of college: Maintaining relationships

Allow me to set the scene for you: It’s midnight on a Wednesday, you’ve been going through a particularly hard week with a midterm and an essay due in the next few days and you are just about to go to bed (slightly) early for the sake of your mental stability. As you climb into bed and get ready to scroll through TikTok for an hour, it hits you. You never texted back your friend from Math 1B, and you never texted your other friend from a club about possibly hanging out this weekend like you promised you would. AND you haven’t texted your sister in who knows how long.
RELATIONSHIPS
Schiffo

Regarding romance, healthy romantic relationships

A person's ties with faith and love are more significant than any other kind of relationship in their life, according to this life principle. Please visit the ministry website if you have any more questions on this topic. Here's what I'm saying: God or Allah is the source of your inner self-understanding for Christians and Muslims alike.
theartofeducation.edu

Why Every Art Teacher Should Work With a Learning Support Coach

When you are barely treading water, the last thing you want to do is add another meeting to your day. But what if that meeting fills your bucket and reignites your spark for teaching? What if that meeting builds you up and reminds you of all the things you are doing right? What if that meeting actually makes your life—dare we say—easier?
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Of Education#Common Sense#Introduce Yourself#The Walters Art Museum
theartofeducation.edu

Rethinking Your Holiday Projects (Ep. 294)

As we end November and move into December, it is a good time to think about how you approach the holidays in your classroom. Do you teach holiday projects? Should you teach holiday projects? In today’s episode, Tim welcomes Amy Neiwirth to the show to talk about these ideas and so much more. Listen as they discuss how we teach during these months, how we deal with tradition, and why we need to foster authentic artmaking experiences for our students.
CELEBRATIONS
theartofeducation.edu

Getting Started With Warm Glass and Lampwork

1 Safely implement glass fusing techniques using a kiln and torch in the art classroom. 2 Develop student confidence through a variety of glass exploration and practice from beginner through advanced levels. 3 Provide opportunities for advanced students to expand and combine their glasswork techniques. Glass is an exciting and...
DESIGN
theartofeducation.edu

Meaningful Artmaking Ideas That Have Nothing To Do With the Holidays

December brings about festive cheer, white lights, and a moment for art educators to reflect on our purpose, practices, and inclusivity. As kids, we may have made paper stockings with fluffy white cotton glued to the top with our art teachers. But do these types of artmaking experiences have a place in art classes today?
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
theartofeducation.edu

An Art Teacher’s Love Letter to Cardboard: 12 Uses for Cardboard

You know that feeling—you stare across the room at a piece of cardboard, and your brain starts considering all the possibilities. Others may see cardboard as something to throw out or recycle, but we see potential as art teachers. There are many reasons why art teachers use this plentiful material with students. These reasons can spark creativity and critical thinking that lead to a whole host of unique artmaking experiences.
DESIGN
New Hampshire Bulletin

3-Minute Civics: Bridging divisive concepts

Early in my teaching career, I learned an important classroom management strategy called the “low card” approach. Basically, the idea is to do the least aggressive thing to get a student to stop a bad behavior. For example, if a student is being disruptive, rather than going to the harshest response, a.k.a. the “nuclear option,” […] The post 3-Minute Civics: Bridging divisive concepts appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
EDUCATION
CBS Miami

Art Of Black Aims To Showcase Diversity In The Arts During Art Week

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Le Art Noir: Diversity of Color, on at The African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, is one of the many and arguably the most eye-catching exhibits in the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s program called Art of Black. It is aimed at showcasing diversity in the arts during Art Week. Former Miami Dolphin’s player Louis Oliver is the managing partner. “We have 21 artists here in three different galleries,” said Oliver. “We’ve got some great talent and we had a great showing last night for the VIP event,” he added. Johnathan Schultz is the headliner of the exhibit with his collection called ‘Out of the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS San Francisco

Holidays Add To Happy Ending For Student Who Overcame Family Strife To Excel

by Jennifer Mistrot and Elizabeth Cook RIVERSIDE (CBS SF) — Holidays can be tough for some of us, but it’s also a time of year that can bring unexpected joy and healing. Alexa Mota López has experienced both. But step inside her cozy family home and you’ll swear you’ve landed at the North Pole. Every square inch is decorated to perfection by Mota López’s mother, and her holiday spirit is healing their family. “She loves it,” said Mota López. “She dedicates herself fully to the holidays, and I think it’s because … for a long time it was just me and my mom...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy