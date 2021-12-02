School-Museum Relationships (Ep. 217)

Allow me to set the scene for you: It’s midnight on a Wednesday, you’ve been going through a particularly hard week with a midterm and an essay due in the next few days and you are just about to go to bed (slightly) early for the sake of your mental stability. As you climb into bed and get ready to scroll through TikTok for an hour, it hits you. You never texted back your friend from Math 1B, and you never texted your other friend from a club about possibly hanging out this weekend like you promised you would. AND you haven’t texted your sister in who knows how long.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 4 DAYS AGO