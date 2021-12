Are sugarcane fields even creepier than cornfields? We had no idea! Chhorii is coming to Amazon Prime this month, director Vishal Furia's Hindi remake of Marathi film Lapachhapi looks terrifying. The story follows a couple expecting their first child as they flee their home in the city and seek refuge in a house that happens to be in a haunted sugarcane field. As they are hunted by spirits, they have to save themselves and their unborn child from the supernatural entities lurking within the fields. The trailer already has us feeling anxious, star Nushrratt Bharuccha says, “While the narrative of the film is anchored in horror it also carries a perspective that I hope the audiences will relate to. The trailer is just a sneak peek of a bigger horror that is set to unravel."

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO