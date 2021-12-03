ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar edges higher before U.S. jobs report as Omicron fears ease

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The dollar ticked higher on Friday amid a broadly calmer tone in markets as fears over Omicron’s impact eased, but currency moves were muted ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Scientists in South Africa,...

985theriver.com

Related
CNBC

Europe stocks end the week lower amid omicron fears; U.S. jobs data disappoints

LONDON — European markets closed lower after another volatile session on Friday, wrapping up a tumultuous week following the discovery of the new omicron Covid-19 variant. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down about 0.8%, having fluctuated either side of the flatline earlier in the day. For the week, the benchmark is down more than 1%.
Shore News Network

Stocks stumble, yields choppy after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Global stock markets faltered on Friday, while benchmark bond yields gave up earlier gains after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street’s main indexes quickly...
kitco.com

Gold price rallies after downbeat U.S. non-farm jobs growth

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Friday and got a boost after the key component of the monthly U.S. employment report did not meet market expectations. A rally in the crude oil market this morning is also supportive for the metals markets. February gold was last up $11.60 at $1,774.50 and March Comex silver was last up $0.194 at $22.505 an ounce.
investing.com

Dollar Up, Investors Await Latest U.S. Jobs Report

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Friday morning in Asia, with markets adopting a broadly calmer tone. Investors now await the latest U.S. jobs report that includes non-farm payrolls, due later in the day. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched...
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher Ahead of Payrolls; Lira Faces Inflation Test

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher Friday, ahead of the release of the latest monthly U.S. jobs report which could cement a quicker pace of tapering and, potentially, early interest rate hikes even amid the omicron-induced uncertainty. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
Reuters

Wall St opens higher as weak jobs growth eases aggressive taper bets

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. jobs eased some concerns about the Federal Reserve's quicker tightening of monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 52.99 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 34,692.78. The S&P 500 (.SPX)...
poundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar: "We Turn Neutral on CAD" says Credit Suisse

Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse have dropped their bullish stance on the Canadian Dollar, citing "immediate risks" associated with oil price uncertainty and a looming review of Bank of Canada policy. Since mid-November the Canadian Dollar has lost ground to the Pound, Euro, Dollar and Yen as it cedes...
CNBC

Treasury yields fall after disappointing jobs report

Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested a disappointing November jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded down 9 basis points at 1.358% at around 4:00 p.m. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 7 basis points lower at 1.69%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Gains Respite from Dovish U.S. Jobs Report

Payrolls miss, joblessness falls & participation rises. Could see the Fed breathing a modest sigh of relief. The Pound to Dollar exchange rate gained only short-lived respite from earlier selling pressures on Friday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released what could only be described as a ‘dovish’ non-farm payrolls report for the month of November.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar Turns Screws On GBP/CAD after Christmas Comes Early for BoC

The Pound to Canadian Dollar rate came apart at the seams on Friday after Statistics Canada unveiled a blowout November jobs report in what amounts to an early Christmas gift for the Bank of Canada (BoC). Canada’s unemployment rate returned to the pre-pandemic level of 6% in November after the...
985theriver.com

Fed’s Bullard calls for removing policy accommodation

(Reuters) – St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank James Bullard on Friday called for the Fed to begin tightening monetary policy, citing unexpectedly high inflation, strong economic growth and a labor market that is very tight and poised to strengthen further. “These considerations suggest that the FOMC at upcoming meetings may...
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after broad rally on Wall Street

Stocks were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after a broad rally on Wall Street as investors kept an eye on the spread of the new coronavirus variant and measures governments are taking to restrain it. Hong Kong slipped more than 1% while Tokyo edged lower. Shanghai and Seoul were higher while Sydney was nearly unchanged. Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc. said Friday it will pull out of the New York Stock Exchange and shift its listing to Hong Kong as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over tech industries.The Securities and Exchange Commission has moved to...
Telegraph

Traders slash odds on December interest rate rise

Markets abandoned their bets on an interest rate rise this month after one of the Bank of England’s most hawkish officials said there was a case to “wait and see” on the impact of omicron. Michael Saunders, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee, said the new variant could...
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: Sellers eye $1,750 as Fed stays on tightening path

Gold registered heavy losses for the third straight week. Fed looks to accelerate taper despite dismal NFP data, Omicron worries. Next target on the downside for gold aligns at $1,750. Gold started the week under modest bearish pressure and closed in negative territory on Monday and Tuesday. Following an uninspiring...
International Business Times

Stocks Sag As Weak US Jobs Data Adds To Omicron Worries

Global stocks finished a volatile week on a downcast note Friday, sunk by festering worries over the Omicron variant and disappointment at the most recent US job growth figures. The latest Covid-19 variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said, as...
CNBC

Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand

Gold prices rose nearly 1% on Friday as uncertainty sparked by the Omicron coronavirus variant and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,785.29 per ounce by 03:12 p.m. ET (2012 GMT). U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% higher at $1,783.90.
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BBC

December rate rise hangs in balance amid Omicron

An interest rate rise in December is hanging in the balance after a Bank of England policymaker said the Omicron coronavirus variant could slow the UK economy. Michael Saunders was one of only two policymakers who voted for a rate hike in November. But he said on Friday that he...
