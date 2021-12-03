SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Central High School Golden Eagles are Division 1 state champs.

They beat out Central Catholic High out of Lawrence Thursday 22-15. Springfield won the High School Football State Championships in front of some impressive spectators.

The game was played at Gillette Stadium, and there were some Patriots players in the stands cheering them on. Thursday’s win makes it three straight state titles for Springfield, and their first division one championship.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Great news tonight as we were getting updates and giving updates during our School Committee meeting. So proud of our Scholar Athletes on our Central High football team on this outstanding victory to bring home the State Division I Football Championship by defeating another Eastern Mass power Central Catholic 22-15. Tonight’s win makes it three consecutive state titles for our Golden Eagles. Congratulations to Coach Brower, the team, Principal Tokarz and Athletic Director Dwayne Early. You proved, again, that you are truly the home of Scholars and Champions! We are Springfield proud and I look forward to having you back down at City Hall to honor you all again. Continue success on and off the field. Good health and what a great holiday gift you brought home. God Bless.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.