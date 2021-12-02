IN FOCUS: Grow up, mask up

“We have to test to make sure the kids have met the standards.”. We are hearing these phrases every day on the news, in the schools, in our everyday life. What’s wrong with this focus? In our zeal to return to “normal,” we are failing to celebrate the fact that we have survived a pandemic. We have learned to deal with challenges that we never thought we would see in our lifetime. We have conquered some of our fears. We have learned to live safer and healthier. We juggled major tasks while we were in quarantine, wearing masks, and socially distancing. Whether we are a teacher, a nurse, a parent, a child, or in any other profession, we got creative and learned how to do things in a different way. We learned to use technology to meet our needs to connect.
