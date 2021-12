While Mercedes-AMG’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 is one of the most potent powertrains on sale today, it doesn’t carry the same aural sensations as the brand’s previous motors. The 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V-8 that directly preceded the turbocharged lump was a masterpiece, but it was really the 5.4-liter supercharged M113K engine that helped show the world what Affalterbach could do in the 21st century. Thanks to the AutoTopNL YouTube channel, we can now listen to a well-kept M113K-powered E55 AMG wagon storm its way to its top speed on the Autobahn.

