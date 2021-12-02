Tracking the neurons that make us social

Most animals are bilaterally symmetrical and are organized using two basic coordinate systems. The first gives cells spatial identities along the anteroposterior (head-to-tail) and dorsoventral (back-to-front) axes. The second organizes cells into groups (i.e., germ layers). In most animals, including humans, there are three germ layers: the ectoderm (source of the skin, nervous system, eyes, etc.), the mesoderm (source of the muscles, bones, vessels, etc.) and the endoderm (source of the intestines, lungs, liver, pancreas, etc.). One of the most critical periods of development happens when a small number of pluripotent and dividing cells initiate the differentiation process in these two coordinate systems. In human development, this occurs at approximately two weeks after fertilization through a process called gastrulation and is associated with an embryonic structure called the primitive streak -- a structure in early development that initiates bilateral symmetry and germ layer formation. Like water flowing down the side of a mountain, a gastrulating cell embarks on a journal of no return, culminating in its terminal differentiation into one of several hundred cell lineages that make up human tissues and organs.

