NFL

Rams injury report: Odell Beckham Jr., Darrell Henderson Jr. out Thursday

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Darrell Henderson Jr. missed practice on Wednesday due to a thigh injury, which he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. Odell Beckham Jr. is also a little banged up, injuring his hip in Week 12, as well.

Sean McVay said Wednesday that he expects both players to suit up on Sunday afternoon against the Jaguars, and the team is being smart with them during the week of practice. Henderson was a non-participant again on Thursday, while Beckham was downgraded from limited to DNP in the second practice.

Buddy Howell was also limited with a light injury and David Long Jr. remains out with an illness. Ben Skowronek returned as a full participant, a good sign for his status moving forward.

Friday will be an important day of practice for Beckham and Henderson as they attempt to be ready for Sunday’s game. If they’re unable to practice again, they could be in danger of sitting against the Jaguars.

We’ll have to see how much they’re able to practice and what their injury designation is Friday.

