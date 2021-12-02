17 people granted clemency in first for Gov. Bill Lee

Good morning, and congratulations on making it to Friday! This is planning director Madalyn Hoerr. If you enjoy getting The Tennessean in your inbox, check out our other newsletters.

Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday granted executive clemency to 17 people, exonerating a Grundy County man who served 12 years for a murder he didn't commit and granting parole eligibility to a Rutherford County woman incarcerated for killing her alleged sex abuser.

State politics reporter Melissa Brown notes that the clemency decisions are a first for Lee, who in 2020 loosened criteria to qualify for a governor’s review. Those receiving clemency praised Lee's action, and attorneys said the moves were a hopeful sign but more must be done for others seeking relief.

Learn more about Lee's actions and the stories behind those pardoned here.

