Brownsville, TX

UTHealth School of Public Health receives Rails-to-Trails grant

By Adam Cardona
 1 day ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The UTHealth School of Public Health in Brownsville received a $20,000 grant from Rails-to-Trails Conservancy to improve access to nature trails and programming in the lower Rio Grande Valley.

The CaraCara trails project manager, Adrienne Wheatley, said the trails are 428 miles long and are important to Brownsville and Cameron County.

“Our initiatives are to continue to grow and strengthen the CaraCara trail coalition, increase community awareness, encourage and promote healthy lifestyles,” said Wheatley.

She said the grant will directly benefit the residents in communities and connect them to the CaraCara trails.

UTHealth School of Public Health’s program, ¡Tu Salud Si Cuenta! , plans to expand programming with the funding, according to the school’s regional dean, Dr. Belinda Reininger.

“We can bring some of our existing long-term commitment to physical activity in this whole region but now we can bring it and partner on the caracara trail,” said Dr. Reininger.

She explained the trails are available for walking and biking and there are plans for additional outdoor activities.

“Everybody is so excited about the programming from star gazing to the kayaking to yoga in an open nature space,” she said.

Dr. Reininger said outdoor activities are great for physical health and can also have great benefits to mental health and other conditions.

City of Brownsville commissioner Nurith Galonsky said the programs are free to the public and service areas in need of parks and recreational activities.

“This will be good for a lot of families who live on this side of Southmost and who actually live within walking distance,” said Galonsky.

She said the trails and programming will also benefit the area and attract more people to the Brownsville area.

“We’d like to invite people from the upper valley and other cities in the RGV so they can come and get to know Brownsville and in particular Southmost,” said Galonsky.

For more information on Caracara Trails and its development, you can visit their website.

ValleyCentral

HUD awards Brownsville $450,000 towards renovation of Victoria Gardens, surrounding communities

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Victoria Gardens Public Housing is soon to be renovated after 77 years of providing affordable housing to the Brownsville community. The Housing Authority of Brownsville in partnership with the city of Brownsville was one of eight cities across the U.S. to receive the Choice Neighborhood Grant from the U.S. Department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County rolls out allocation plan for ARPA funds

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Commissioners are rolling out their allocation plan on how they will distribute money received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be divided into three categories by Hidalgo County. “They are indented to help us prepare for the future and to help and to mitigate the consequences […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Crockett Park in McAllen sees new improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and McAllen Independent School District have come together to update Crockett Park in McAllen. According to a release by the City of McAllen, the partnership between the city and MISD began in 2014. Crockett Park, at the time, was to be relandscaped, have a walking trail added, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County to distribute space heaters

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the winter season approaches, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency has announced its distribution of space heaters to vulnerable Hidalgo County households. The county will distribute approximately 100 space heaters to households that meet the following criteria. A household with a member over the age of 60. A household […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Brownsville, TX
Education
Brownsville, TX
Health
Cameron County, TX
Education
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
Cameron County, TX
Health
County
Cameron County, TX
Local
Texas Education
ValleyCentral

McAllen reduces Bicentennial Boulevard lane for holiday parade

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the city of McAllen prepares for the annual holiday parade, they remind residents that continued lane and road closures along Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Avenue to Pecan Blvd between now and Saturday is necessary. The city’s news release said traffic and engineering staff continue to work to prepare the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV ranked among top affordable universities

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley was recognized as one of the top affordable universities in the United States. Washington Monthly released their annual national College Guide and Rankings where UTRGV ranked highly in several categories, according to a press release from UTRGV. UTRGV ranked near the top […]
COLLEGES
ValleyCentral

Mercedes JROTC collecting damaged flags for proper disposal

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Mercedes JROTC will be collecting flags that have been damaged or are not suitable to be displayed, according to a post by Mercedes Enterprise. Those with unserviceable flags are asked to drop them off at one of the locations below: Mercedes High School Front Office The Mercedes Enterprise American Legion Hall […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Anzalduas international bridge expanding to allow commercial traffic

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Elected officials from all over Hidalgo county met in McAllen Wednesday morning to sign documents meant to bolster international trade. Anzalduas International Bridge will be expanding to allow for commercial cargo to cross the bridge in the near future. Anzalduas International bridge first opened in 2009. Commercial trucks have not been […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health offers vaccine clinic

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health has announced vaccine clinics for Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. DHR Health’s news release said no appointment is needed. They will continue administering the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses of the Pfizer vaccine during regular clinic hours. The hospital […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

‘We’re on a ship that sank,’ BISD teachers say retention stipend doesn’t compare to workload

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District educators came forward with their stories after a year in teaching unlike any they have seen before. “We’re on a ship that sank and we’re holding on to each other,” said Martin Leal, a Texas History teacher for Brownsville ISD. Leal like other educators are faced with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
