California could be looking at a lot of pregnant women seeking abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi law that bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancies. The case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Heath to overturn Roe v. Wade, which for almost 50 years has guaranteed a women's right to legal and safe abortion in America. Yesterday, the court heard oral arguments in Dobbs and the conservative majority sure seemed inclined, at the very least, to overturn the lower courts and allow this Mississippi law to stand. For a closer look at this, KCBS Radio Political Reporter and host of this segment, Doug Sovern spoke with Jodi Hicks, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO