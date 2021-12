Sarah Lytle is a junior at The First Academy and plays on the girls basketball team. She is primarily a point guard but also plays shooting guard and small forward for the Royals. Prior to the season, she was named team captain, along with senior Ava Schmid. Lytle came to TFA for high school after attending another school in Kissimmee for middle school. She enjoys the team atmosphere TFA provides not only on the court but also in the classroom.

