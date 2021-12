November 22, 2021. Chelan, WA. The Chelan Mountain Goat athletic department is excited to announce the hiring of Zach Linton as the new wrestling coach. This will be Linton’s first year as a head coach. He has an impressive resume as a former wrestler that won a state championship in Tennessee, was a 2x NAIA All-American, NAIA National Finalist, and GPAC Wrestler of the Year. Coach Linton has a bachelor’s degree in fitness and wellness from Campbellsville University. He is currently a wildland firefighter.

CHELAN, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO