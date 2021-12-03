ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See how Virginia’s road conditions compare to the rest of the country

(STACKER) – The average American drives close to 13,500 miles a year, and with many roads and bridges across the country being below subpar level, the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that will improve the country’s aging roads and bridges. The infrastructure spending will also chart a course for a clear energy future and entail the expansion of broadband, provide replacement of harmful lead-piped drinking water systems, add new sewer systems, and expand and modernize passenger rail and transit systems.

Uplift Legal Funding compiled a list of states where roads are in the worst condition, using data from the White House Infrastructure Fact Sheet. States were issued an infrastructure report card and graded based on the conditions of its roads and bridges. The White House details the significant investment needs taking into account the regional variations when it comes to road quality, funding commuting patterns as well as other factors.

Virginia to recieve more than $8 billion in funding from bipartisan infrastructure act

Using the fact sheet and 2019 data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, Uplift identified the states with the lowest percentage of acceptable roads. Acceptable road condition is determined by a road’s score on the international roughness index, a measure determining the smoothness of the road’s surface.

Here is how Virginia ranks.

Virginia by the numbers

– Percent of road mileage in acceptable condition: 86% (13,056.4 miles)
– Total road mileage: 15,180.5 miles

In addition to being frustrating, poor road conditions are linked to reduced safety, more traffic, and increased vehicle costs. Idaho has proven to be proficient in its road maintenance with 96.4% of its road mileage in acceptable condition. Wyoming also has a positive rating with 94.7% of its road mileage in good condition.

States where roads are in the best condition

#1. Idaho: 96.4% (3,968.0 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#2. Wyoming: 94.7% (6,793.6 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#3. Tennessee: 94.7% (4,800.1 miles) of roads in acceptable condition

States where roads are in the worst condition

#1. Rhode Island: 49.7% (849.2 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#2. New Jersey: 53% (4,081.8 miles) of roads in acceptable condition
#3. Hawaii: 57.2% (889.5 miles) of roads in acceptable condition

Click here to see the full top 15 list of states with the worst road conditions.

This story originally appeared on Uplift Legal Funding and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

