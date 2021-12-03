ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throwback Thursday: The one blemish on a Bears’ championship season 36 years ago

By Larry Hawley
 1 day ago

CHICAGO – The stories have been told ad nauseum, from the victories to the characters on their team to their famous song to celebrate their accomplishment.

The 1985 Bears have become so much a part of Chicago sports lore that the only defeat of their Super Bowl championship season is even something people are willing to remember. That occurred 36 years ago on Thursday evening – December 2, 1985 – on a warm night in Miami.

Then 12-0 on the season, the Bears faced the 8-4 Dolphins on Monday Night Football were overwhelmed at the Orange Bowl by Dan Marino, whose offense gashed the famed “46” defense. Miami would score 31 points in the first half to take a 21-lead into halftime in a 30 minutes that was so bad that head coach Mike Ditka and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan nearly fought in the locker room.

There were no blows thrown, but the Dolphins had truly thrown the knockout punch on the Bears, and despite being outscored in the second half went on to win it 38-21. It was stunning considering the Bears had allowed just three points in their previous three games, with the team shutting out the Cowboys then Falcons before that Monday night game.

Obviously, the loss refocused the Bears, who wouldn’t lose again that season, winning their final three regular season games. They’d pitch two shutouts at Soldier Field to win the NFC Championship then blew out the Patriots 46-10 in Super Bowl XX for the franchise’s last championship.

But that night in Miami is still a memorable one, and Larry Hawley made it the subject of this week’s “Throwback Thursday” on WGN News Now. You can watch that in the video above.

