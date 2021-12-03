ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunland Park, NM

Sunland Park woman gets prison for trafficking drugs, laundering money for Mexican gang

By Fernie Ortiz
Border Report
Border Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHhqO_0dCmUuf600

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A New Mexico woman has been sentenced to prison for her role in a drug trafficking and international money laundering conspiracy.

Rosa De Santiago, 48, of Sunland Park, New Mexico, pleaded guilty on July 16, 2018, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, conspiracy to commit international money laundering, and possession of methamphetamine and heroin with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

She is one of 22 defendants charged in a 44-count indictment that resulted from a 16-month Drug Enforcement Administration investigation into a Mexican drug trafficking organization that imported large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine from Mexico and distributed the drugs in New Mexico, Texas, Kansas, Kentucky and Illinois.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM 9 News, De Santiago knowingly combined, conspired, agreed and acted independently with other defendants and other persons to launder money internationally and, on various occasions, intentionally possessed with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

The charges against De Santiago originated from the Albuquerque area. On Nov. 22, 2016, De Santiago and others allegedly were in possession of 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than a kilogram of a substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

On Jan. 19, 2017, De Santiago and others were in possession of more than a kilogram of a substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

On Feb. 1, 2017, De Santiago and other defendants “did knowingly and intentionally transport, transmit, and transfer and did attempt to transport, transmit, and transfer” cash tied to drug sales outside of the U.S.

On Feb. 18, 2017, De Santiago and other defendants were in possession of more than a kilogram of a substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.

De Santiago was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday. Upon her release from prison, she will be subject to five years of supervised release.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, De Santiago is the last defendant in the indictment in custody to be sentenced. One defendant remains a fugitive.

A part of the investigation into this drug trafficking organization, law enforcement authorities seized approximately 30 kilograms of heroin, 64 kilograms of methamphetamine, 17 kilograms of cocaine, 20 kilograms of marijuana, 24 firearms, $102,000 in currency, and three vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Border Report

Nonprofit shows dignity to Indigenous asylum-seekers who are ‘bullied’ south of the border

Alma Ruth, founder of the nonprofit Practice Mercy Foundation, based in McAllen, Texas, speaks with Border Report's Sandra Sanchez as she prepares to cross the international bridge to Reynosa, Mexico, on Dec. 7, 2021, to take toiletries and other items to about 100 indigenous asylum seeking women and their families who lives south of the border and want to come to the United States. She says they are 'bullied.' Migrant advocates warn more indigenous asylum seekers will be forced back to Mexico when the remain in Mexico policy restarts next week.
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
Sunland Park, NM
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Sunland Park, NM
Border Report

Asylum-seekers to be sent from 7 Southwest border crossings to wait in Mexico

Migrant advocates in South Texas were scrambling Thursday to make plans to help asylum seekers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Mexican officials announced will be sent south of the border and forced to remain in Mexico starting next week. In a DHS memo sent Thursday to various law enforcement agencies, the Biden administration announced that it has made several changes to the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program that was started under the Trump administration. This includes ensuring that extremely vulnerable migrant populations not be enrolled in MPP, quicker court hearings for the migrants, safer living conditions for the migrants forced to remain in Mexico during their U.S. asylum proceedings, plus measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as vaccinations.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Trafficking#Money Laundering#Drugs#Prison#Mexican#Ktsm 9 News
Border Report

A ‘long time’ coming’: Border leaders sign agreement for Rio Grande Valley’s 2nd cargo bridge

Two dozen border leaders from federal, state and local municipalities, including Mexican officials from south of the border, gathered at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the signing of a historic agreement that will give the Rio Grande Valley its second cargo international bridge with Mexico. The Donation Acceptance Program agreement that was signed has taken decades to get to this point. And it even took a change in the state law that restructured how municipalities can raise money for international bridge expansions.
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Border Report

‘Modern day slavery scheme’: Two dozen indicted on human smuggling, labor trafficking charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nearly 60-page-long indictment is charging two dozen people with conducting what is being described as a “modern-day slavery” scheme, a human smuggling and labor trafficking operation involving Mexican and Central American workers. The newly unsealed indictment accuses the Patricio Transnational Criminal Organization of using a work visa program to […]
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

830
Followers
232
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy