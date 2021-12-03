ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mexican border shelters prepare for migrant influx as U.S. restarts ‘Remain in Mexico’

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMooZ_0dCmUtmN00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juan Fierro is used to helping people in distress find hope amid the worst of circumstances. That’s why he’s trying to convince himself that the new incarnation of the “Remain in Mexico” policy won’t be as hard on newly arrived migrants as it was in 2019. But he has his doubts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMvUC_0dCmUtmN00
Pastor Juan Fierro

“I think it will be better this time. I think they will treat (asylum-seekers) with more humanity and respect,” the Methodist pastor and director of Good Samaritan migrant shelter in Juarez said. “The last time they just put your name on a list, called you three months later and told you to come back in another six. This caused stress, it made people ill.”

Revamped MPP program still violates rights of asylum-seekers, California immigration attorney says

Fierro and other migrant shelter operators in the Mexican border city across El Paso, Texas, are preparing for a new influx of migrants as the United States gets set to again send asylum-seekers from different countries to await the resolution of their claims in Mexico.

A federal court ordered the Biden administration to restore the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program Donald Trump started when faced with massive caravans of asylum-seekers in 2018 and 2019. Migrant advocates said the measure, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” was a ruse to discourage migration and deny asylum-seekers due process.

Now El Paso will be one of four cities where asylum-seekers as early as next week will be able to file claims. Juarez shelters are already half-filled with migrants expelled from the U.S. under the Title 42 public health order to contain COVID-19 spread. Now they await the return of asylum-seekers and the arrival to the border of additional foreign nationals wanting to make a claim.

Migrant advocates decry restart of ‘Remain in Mexico’ program

“We must prepare to receive them as best we can. We are already near capacity with families from Central America and Mexico. We are remodeling, we are preparing for a spike. We believe the number of migrants will increase,” Fierro said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jZSO_0dCmUtmN00
The exterior of Iglesia Metodista “El Buen Pastor”, a church run shelter for migrants, is pictured in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua State, on May 20, 2019. (Photo credit should read PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

Located near the mountains in Juarez, Good Samaritan can accommodate up to 120 people. Fierro wants to be ready to cope with up to 200 and separate the families from individuals.

He also wonders if the new policy will afford Mexican nationals an opportunity to apply for asylum. A Thursday memo from the Department of Homeland Security to U.S. immigration agencies says it will not under MPP.

“Mexicans also come here fleeing violence. We have people from Michoacan and Guerrero (fleeing) very serious situations. They deserve respect. How will they be considered?” he asked.

Asylum-seekers to be sent from 7 Southwest border crossings to wait in Mexico

The October operational update from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows Mexicans have been the most-apprehended group of migrants on the Southern border this fiscal year. More Mexicans (65,572) were apprehended in October than Guatemalans, Hondurans and Salvadorans combined (50,740).

Residents in the western states of Michoacan and Guerrero are suffering internal displacement due to unchecked drug cartel wars. Murders are up 100 to 400 percent in municipalities in the Tierra Caliente region of Mexico where cartels are vying for drug farms, highways that lead to the north and control of illegal activities such as retail drug sales, fuel theft and extortion, Milenio reported .

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border

Fierro says he’s heard harrowing accounts from Mexican migrants. Mexican media for the past two years have been reporting atrocities such as rows of people hanging from bridges in Michoacan and bodies hanging from trees in Zacatecas. The cartels are losing so many foot soldiers they have turned to forcefully recruiting youths, which has prompted some families to flee north.

Very often, in Juarez shelters like Good Samaritan and others, the Mexican migrants feel they have no option but to rest and recoup before making another run at the U.S. border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Border Report

Nonprofit shows dignity to Indigenous asylum-seekers who are ‘bullied’ south of the border

Alma Ruth, founder of the nonprofit Practice Mercy Foundation, based in McAllen, Texas, speaks with Border Report's Sandra Sanchez as she prepares to cross the international bridge to Reynosa, Mexico, on Dec. 7, 2021, to take toiletries and other items to about 100 indigenous asylum seeking women and their families who lives south of the border and want to come to the United States. She says they are 'bullied.' Migrant advocates warn more indigenous asylum seekers will be forced back to Mexico when the remain in Mexico policy restarts next week.
MCALLEN, TX
Border Report

Asylum-seekers to be sent from 7 Southwest border crossings to wait in Mexico

Migrant advocates in South Texas were scrambling Thursday to make plans to help asylum seekers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Mexican officials announced will be sent south of the border and forced to remain in Mexico starting next week. In a DHS memo sent Thursday to various law enforcement agencies, the Biden administration announced that it has made several changes to the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program that was started under the Trump administration. This includes ensuring that extremely vulnerable migrant populations not be enrolled in MPP, quicker court hearings for the migrants, safer living conditions for the migrants forced to remain in Mexico during their U.S. asylum proceedings, plus measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as vaccinations.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Border Report

A ‘long time’ coming’: Border leaders sign agreement for Rio Grande Valley’s 2nd cargo bridge

Two dozen border leaders from federal, state and local municipalities, including Mexican officials from south of the border, gathered at McAllen City Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the signing of a historic agreement that will give the Rio Grande Valley its second cargo international bridge with Mexico. The Donation Acceptance Program agreement that was signed has taken decades to get to this point. And it even took a change in the state law that restructured how municipalities can raise money for international bridge expansions.
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Mexican People#U S Immigration#Mexicans#Methodist#Good Samaritan#Mpp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Border Report

‘Modern day slavery scheme’: Two dozen indicted on human smuggling, labor trafficking charges

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nearly 60-page-long indictment is charging two dozen people with conducting what is being described as a “modern-day slavery” scheme, a human smuggling and labor trafficking operation involving Mexican and Central American workers. The newly unsealed indictment accuses the Patricio Transnational Criminal Organization of using a work visa program to […]
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

Border Report

830
Followers
232
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy