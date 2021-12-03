ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

MBI issues Silver Alert for Ohio man and woman

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rs3v_0dCmUr0v00

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for DeSoto County Thursday night as they search for a missing man and woman from Ohio.

MBI says Anita Nugent and Donald Nugent of Columbus, Ohio were last seen on Monday, November 29 in the 100 block of Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast, Florida.

They are believed to be in a 2011 red Infinity G37 with Mississippi tag DAN2613.

Family members say Anita and Donald Nugent suffer from a medical condition that may impair their judgment.

MBI described Anita Nugent is as a 75-year-old woman, five feet one inch tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Donald Patrick Nugent is described as a 79-year-old man, five feet six inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

MBI says Anita was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans and Donald was last seen wearing a red Indiana University sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Desoto County Sheriffs Department at (662)-469-8027.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WREG

Horn Lake Police pursuing suspect, still at large

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police spotted Quenten Taylor yesterday morning, but he managed to escape and that started off a “multi-agency search” which focused on an apartment complex and nearby neighborhood. Sheila Crunk is a friend of the man who lives in the house near Laurelwood Drive in Horn Lake. According to Crunk, […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

MPD searching for ‘endangered’ missing 16-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who they say is an “endangered” runaway. Police say 16-year-old Skyla Dykes of Church Hill, Tennessee, was last seen Thursday in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue. Police say she and a 17-year-old girl ran away after a field trip and have not returned. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MS police search for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi law enforcement agencies are reportedly searching for a murder suspect in northern Mississippi. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor is wanted for a murder in Quitman County. Horn Lake Police reportedly received a tip stating Taylor was spotted in the area of Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Desoto County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, MS
City
Columbus, MS
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Florida, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WREG

Clerk shot in southeast Memphis gas station robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Memphis Police say a clerk was shot multiple times during a robbery at a southeast Memphis gas station. The shooting happened at the Valero gas station on Winchester near Lamar at around 5 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspect went behind the counter, demanded money from the store’s registers and pointed a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pleads guilty to 2016 Parkway Village homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to the 2016 shooting death of a man in Parkway Village, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says. According to the DA’s office, 27-year-old Jonathan L. Smith of Olive Branch entered guilty pleas to counts of second degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery. The DA’s office […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbi#Silver Alert#Brown Hair#Indiana University#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Oxford woman charged in fentanyl death of infant

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — A woman has been charged after Oxford Police Department were called to the scene of an unresponsive child on September 15. Autopsy reports later revealed that the child died from fentanyl toxicity. Oxford Police have issued an arrest warrant for Ebonee White on manslaughter charges (culpable negligence for the mother) and […]
WREG

Homicide suspect in custody, woman injured after chase in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police pursuit in East Memphis reportedly ended with Memphis Police catching a homicide suspect. The pursuit started just before 9:30 a.m. Friday morning on Walnut Grove. Memphis Police say officers attempted to pull over a suspect wanted for homicide. According to police, the suspect rammed officers’ cars with his Corvette and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Another Mississippi inmate asks state to set execution date

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi death row inmate said he wants the state to start planning his execution — a request that comes weeks after another Mississippi prisoner surrendered appeals and was put to death. “I ask to see that my execution should be carried out forthwith,” Blayde Nathaniel Grayson said in a handwritten letter filed […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man accused of firing shots at people, home in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who is accused of firing shots at two people and a home in East Memphis. Police say 23-year-old Desean McClatchey is facing two counts of aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of vandalism. According to police, officers responded to reports of shots […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crooks bust into 17 cars at Downtown apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rash of overnight car break-ins in Downtown Memphis has put a damper on the holiday spirit for many of those living in the Carolina Lofts. Windows of 17 cars were smashed, but residents say whoever did it didn’t get away with much. It’s more of an inconvenience because they woke up […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 killed in Oakhaven car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A fatal car crash left three people dead in Oakhaven on Thursday night. The crash happened on Getwell and Arnold Road near Shelby Drive around 11 p.m. Police confirmed that three adults were pronounced dead on the scene. Another adult was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. The crash involved a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TV, cash stolen from South Memphis thrift store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the people responsible for breaking into a South Memphis thrift store. Police say the burglary happened Monday at AMVETS Memphis on Elvis Presley. The suspects reportedly broke into the thrift store through the back door. Memphis Police say the suspects stole cash and a television. Police released […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How Memphis plans to increase community policing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief calls community policing a top priority. The mayor wants to see it happen. Citizens agree it’s a must. This summer the Memphis Police Department held a series of events to build bridges and trust in the community, especially with children. Those who attended said it was needed. “I was raised […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child, adult injured in I-40 crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were seriously injured in an accident on interstate 40 Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened at I-40 east, west of Danny Thomas, at around 9 a.m. Both the child and adult went to the hospital in critical condition. Eastbound and westbound lanes of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Men wanted for stealing stove, kitchen cabinets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing the stove and kitchen cabinets out of a Midtown home. Memphis Police officers responded to burglary calls at a home on South McLean near Euclid Avenue on October 25 and October 28. According to police, two men broke into the recently renovated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy