ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Epstein employee: Maxwell told him to 'see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing'

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFu6W_0dCmUoby00

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Jeffrey Epstein's former house manager testified Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell gave him detailed instructions on how to run the late financier's homes, including orders to keep their activities and whereabouts secret.

Juan Alessi, who managed the late financier's Palm Beach, Fla., home, testified that Maxwell, who stands trial in New York for six charges including sex trafficking of minors, gave him an instruction booklet for how staff should handle Epstein's homes in 2001 or 2002 stating that most of the pages "were just unbelievable to me."

"Remember that you see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing except to answer a question directed at you. Respect their privacy," Alessi read from the manual Thursday.

Alessi, 71, said he took the passage to mean he was to be "blind, deaf and dumb" and to "say nothing" of Epstein and Maxwell's lives.

"Unless otherwise instructed NEVER disclose Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell's activities or whereabouts to anyone," another passage read. "If the caller is insistent you simply ask them to take a message, a time, a number where the caller can be reached. Do not be bullied and do not show any reaction or impatience. Simply be firm."

Alessi, who began working at the house along with his wife after a referral from the mother of billionaire businessman Les Wexner, identified Maxwell when asked by prosecutors if anyone other than Epstein gave him instructions about his responsibilities.

He described Maxwell as a "pretty girl, a tall brunette" when they first met and said she quickly took command of the home and was with Epstein "95 percent" of the time he stayed at the Palm Beach house.

"Ms. Maxwell was the girlfriend of Mr. Epstein, I understand she was the lady of the house," he said. "From the day she came to the house, she right away took over, and she mentioned she was going to be the lady of the house. Also, she was in charge of other homes, other properties."

He added that his relationship with Epstein degraded from "cordial" to more "professional" after Maxwell arrived, adding that she told him Epstein "doesn't like when you look at his eyes" and instructed him to "just look at another part of the room and answer him."

Alessi also testified that "many, many, many" females came through Epstein's Palm Beach home when he worked there and that women would be topless 75% to 80% of the time as they sat by the pool with Epstein and Maxwell.

He recalled two girls he believed were underage that visited the house: Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has previously accused Epstein of abuse, and a woman who testified under the pseudonym "Jane" earlier this week that she was abused by Maxwell and Epstein.

Jane came to the house at least three times with her mother and several other times by herself, Alessi said, adding that he more than once personally picked her up and brought her to the Palm Beach home. He also recalled "maybe twice" driving Jane onto the airport tarmac with Epstein, Maxwell and others and watching them board one of Epstein's planes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeffrey Epstein accuser testifies that she met Trump at Mar-a-lago when she was 14

A woman who has accused the late billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein of abuse has testified during the trial of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell that the disgraced financier drove her to Mar-a-Lago to meet former President Donald Trump when she was 14 years old. The accuser, going under the pseudonym “Jane” was cross-examined by the defence team on the third day of Ms Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial. More follows...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Epstein’s massage table brought into court as jury shown video inside his home

The trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has adjourned for the weekend in New York City. The59-year-old is answering to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes. Rounding out a week of testimony, on Friday, jurors were shown video footage of the inside of the Palm Beach house at the centre of the allegations. Epstein’s massage table, where much of the abuse is alleged to have occurred, was brought into the courtroom.His former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testified in detail on Thursday afternoon about his duties at the Palm Beach mansion, what he saw happen there,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Entertainment Times

Jeffrey Epstein Had A Huge Portrait Of Prince Andrew In His New York Home, Says It’s His Prized Possession

When the interviewer questioned the Duke of York’s claims that he was not close to Epstein, the dad of two insisted that he was telling the truth. In its Dec. 13 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew lied about how close he really was with Epstein. After all, the latter has a huge portrait of the Duke of York inside his home in New York.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Roberts Giuffre
Person
Les Wexner
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Rolling Stone

‘$100 Bills in Every Car’: Ex-Epstein Employee Details Ghislaine Maxwell’s Demands

As the first week of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell continues, Juan Alessi, a former housekeeper and maintenance worker for Jeffrey Epstein took the stand to talk about his employment under Epstein and his working relationship with Maxwell, who is facing up to 80 years in prison for allegedly helping Epstein traffic underage girls for sexual abuse. (She’s pleaded not guilty to all charges.) He painted a picture for the jury of an employer who became more withdrawn over the years and who had strange requirements like avoiding eye contact and stocking cars with hundred-dollar bills. Alessi worked for Epstein from...
GHISLAINE MAXWELL
Hyperallergic

Ghislaine Maxwell Stared at Her Courtroom Artist and Sketched Her Right Back

A courtroom sketch of Ghislaine Maxwell, the companion and alleged accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is going viral. The drawing depicts Maxwell apparently staring directly at the courtroom artist — and sketching her right back. The uncanny image is the work of Jane Rosenberg, known for sketching the...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
mediaite.com

First Accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Testifies That Maxwell Was Epstein’s ‘Number Two’

The first accuser in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell testified on Tuesday that Maxwell was the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s “number two.”. The accuser, Lawrence Visoski, a former pilot, reportedly told the jury of five men and seven women on the second day of the trial, “Ms. Maxwell was number two. Mr. Epstein was a big number one.”
POLITICS
CBS News

Former Epstein staffer testifies Maxwell was the "lady of the house"

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial is set to resume in New York City. Jeffrey Epstein's former house manager took the stand Thursday and told jurors that two of Epstein's accusers were repeat visitors to his mansion and that Maxwell was the "lady of the house." CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi joins CBSN AM from outside the courthouse in Manhattan ahead of day 5 of the trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

Pilot Reveals Politicians, Celebrities Who Flew On Jeffrey Epstein's Jet

Lawrence Paul Visoski Jr. was the first witness called by prosecutors and provided information about who traveled with Epstein and Maxwell and information about their relationship. Visoski was Epstein's private pilot for nearly 30 years and chauffeured people between Epstein's properties in New York, New Mexico, Miami, and the Virgin Islands.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell looking well despite conditions of detention, brother says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has said she is “looking pretty well, notwithstanding the conditions of detention”, after day three of her sex trafficking trial.Kevin Maxwell spoke to reporters after the hearing in the Southern District of New York and reiterated that her treatement was the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations.Previous hearings have heard that guards repeatedly flashed light into the 59-year-old’s cell, which her lawyers said may have led to her suffering a black eye.The court was previously told by Maxwell’s defence counsel that “she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell defence blasted for ‘love letter’ to Epstein after likening him to James Bond

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence team were accused of writing “a love letter to Jeffrey Epstein” after he was compared to a “21st century James Bond” and a Biblical figure as her trial finally got underway. American attorney Lisa Bloom told reporters ahead of the trial’s second day that lawyers for Ms Maxwell had written a “love letter” to the late financier, who was found dead in prison in 2019 and accused of sexually abusing underage girls. Ms Maxwell’s lawyer told the court that Epstein was akin to a “James Bond” who “stirred interest”. The lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, also compared...
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
223K+
Followers
45K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy