Hotel Stocks: Why MAR, H, HLT, WH, CHH and IHG Are Booking Gains Today

With prominent sports betting applications including BetMGM, FanDuel, Barstool, and Draft Kings targeting a 15-20% share of the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market, high competitive rivalry is likely to trim industry margins. Thus, the shares of, Flutter Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, and Draft Kings observed sharp declines in the past month as investors became concerned about growing competition from new entrants. Interestingly, MGM Resorts stock has been rewarded by investors this year due to the company’s comparatively lower exposure to Macau and the growing popularity of its sports betting application BetMGM. Notably, MGM Resorts’ market capitalization stands $3.7 billion more than pre-Covid levels – slightly higher than the $2.2 billion gain observed in Penn National Gaming stock. While the new coronavirus variant is likely to be an industry headwind for the near term, Trefis believes that MGM Resorts valuation looks reasonable comparing the market value gains with their rival Penn National Gaming. (related: Odds In Favor Of Penn National Gaming Stock)

GAMBLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO