Hotel Stocks: Why MAR, H, HLT, WH, CHH and IHG Are Booking Gains Today

By Eddie Pan
InvestorPlace
 2 days ago

Today, investors in hotel stocks are breathing a sigh of relief. Hospitality names like Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR), Hyatt (NYSE:H) and Hilton (NYSE:HLT) are up after facing declines earlier this week. The same goes for Wyndham Hotels (NYSE:WH), Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) and InterContinental Hotels (NYSE:IHG). The culprit behind these declines? The omicron Covid-19...

investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

QS Stock Alert: What Is Going on With QuantumScape Today?

Solid-state battery company QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had a rough day following an unfortunate November jobs report. QS stock closed down 10% today as part of a greater market slump. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks in particular are in the red after an otherwise solid month for the sector. What’s going on with...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Tech Stocks Alert: Why Are ADBE, MSFT, TSLA, PLTR Down Today?

Today, popular tech stocks, such as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) are down across the board. Adobe led the pack in losses, closing down 8%. With no company-specific news affecting these names, why exactly are tech stocks down so much today?. Why Tech Stocks Are Down...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why DiDi Stock Crashed Today

Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) fell 22% on Friday after the Chinese ride-hailing leader said it was preparing to de-list its shares from the New York Stock Exchange. DiDi has had a rough go in the public markets. Its shares have shed more than half their value since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in June.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Airline Stocks: Why DAL, LUV, AAL, JBLU and UAL Are Getting Some Lift Today

After a relatively tumultuous month, airline stocks across the board enjoyed a steady upward draft heading into market close today. Delta (NYSE:DAL), Southwest (NYSE:LUV), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are each up more than 6% on the day. So, what’s going on with these high flyers...
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Grab SPAC Merger Alert: 8 Things to Know as GRAB Stock Falls 20% on Its Nasdaq Debut

Southeast Asia ride-hailing and food-delivery company Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) went public today to a fairly muted reaction from investors. The Singapore-based company first piqued investors’ attention with its array of super apps across financial, delivery and transportation services. Despite opening at $12.40 this morning, GRAB stock has steadily declined, currently sitting at $8.75 at market close, more than 20% down on the day.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Market Recap: Why Are Stocks Down This Week?

Investors haven’t been doing so hot this week and we’re diving into this as we look at why stocks are down. Easily the biggest factor behind why stocks are down this week is the Covid-19 Omicrom variant. News of the new coronavirus mutation sent markets into a tizzy are traders feared additional lockdowns and restrictions.
STOCKS
NYSE
Economy
Nasdaq
InvestorPlace

Chinese Stocks BABA, JD, BIDU Take Hit Thanks to Didi Delisting News

Yesterday afternoon U.S. regulators announced they were moving forward with a new policy that left investors bracing for impact. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that international companies who do not comply with U.S. regulatory requirements will be subject to expulsion from the country’s major indexes. For the Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges, this was not welcome news, as it cast considerable doubt on their futures.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

What Happens When a Stock Delists? 10 Things to Know About the Didi Delisting.

Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock is down more than 10% this morning on news that the Chinese ride-hailing company is prepping to delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Although not entirely surprising, the news has still thrown investors off course this morning. After months of regulatory roadblocks, Didi is filing to delist its American depositary shares from the NYSE. After that, it will file for a listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

NIO Stock Alert: One Big Reason EV Maker Nio Is Plunging Today

As all eyes turn to Chinese stocks today, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) producer Nio (NYSE:NIO) is in the spotlight. Indeed, as NIO stock slides, investors are left to ponder the news coming out of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as what it might mean for the EV industry as a whole.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Buy And Hold CPNG Stock For the Long-term

At first glance, Coupang’s (NASDAQ:CPNG) under-performance after its initial public offering and its still high market capitalization will scare away cautious investors. CPNG stock trades at high multiples because it is in the early phases of growth. Revenue is growing quickly but the company is still posting losses. The South...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

EXPR Stock: 7 Reasons Why Express Investors Are Feeling Giddy Today

Investors in Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock are celebrating on Thursday thanks to the release of the company’s Q3 2021 earnings report. Let’s break down that earnings report below to see what all the smiles are about!. Starting off the Q3 results are adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents. That’s a...
STOCKS
Forbes

Why MGM Resorts Stock Looks Fairly Priced

With prominent sports betting applications including BetMGM, FanDuel, Barstool, and Draft Kings targeting a 15-20% share of the U.S. sports betting and iGaming market, high competitive rivalry is likely to trim industry margins. Thus, the shares of, Flutter Entertainment, Penn National Gaming, and Draft Kings observed sharp declines in the past month as investors became concerned about growing competition from new entrants. Interestingly, MGM Resorts stock has been rewarded by investors this year due to the company’s comparatively lower exposure to Macau and the growing popularity of its sports betting application BetMGM. Notably, MGM Resorts’ market capitalization stands $3.7 billion more than pre-Covid levels – slightly higher than the $2.2 billion gain observed in Penn National Gaming stock. While the new coronavirus variant is likely to be an industry headwind for the near term, Trefis believes that MGM Resorts valuation looks reasonable comparing the market value gains with their rival Penn National Gaming. (related: Odds In Favor Of Penn National Gaming Stock)
GAMBLING

