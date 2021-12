Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday is always a great time to snag a Nintendo Switch or some discounted games and accessories, and that’s especially true this year. Nintendo’s beloved home console is finally somewhat easy to find again after a year of shortages (unless you want the shiny new OLED model), and there’s a new bundle this year that gets you lots of useful extras right out of the box.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO