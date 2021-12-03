FX.co ★ bidyut | bidyut's - Trading journal

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning everyone. Welcome to my trading journal. On 1st December 2021, I made some profit and sent a withdrawal request. At present, I'm waiting for the withdrawal amount to arrive in my Skrill account. I earned about $100 and made a withdrawal request for $102. In the last trading sessions,...

Schaeffer's Investment Research

Energy Stocks, Treasury Yields Push Stock Futures Higher

Stock futures are indicating a higher open to start off December, with the omicron variant sending Wall Street on a roller coaster ride this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are up triple digits this morning, while futures on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are also indicating a confident move into the black. After yesterday's selloff, 10-year Treasury yields are snapping back, last seen up around 1.5%. Elsewhere, energy stocks are in focus, as January-dated crude futures signal a rebound, up 3.1% at $68.22 per barrel, at last check.
investing.com

Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 1.00%

Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp , Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 1.00%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were...
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade lower ahead of monthly jobs report

U.S. equity futures were trading lower ahead of the release of the most anticipated economic report of the month. The major futures indexes suggested a decline of 0.3% when trading begins on Wall Street. This week’s key economic report will be released Friday morning. That’s when the Labor Department is...
Money

A Stock Market Indicator That Predicted the 1987 Crash Is Flashing Red Again

Amid a historic stock market rally, millions of Americans have been buying and trading stocks. But at least one key market indicator suggests the party may not last. A widely followed gauge of what Wall Street calls “investor complacency” has been flashing a warning sign since early November. The CBOE equity put-call ratio measures the number of bearish to bullish stock market bets on the options market. The lower the number, the more optimistic investors are.
Shore News Network

Stocks stumble, yields choppy after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Global stock markets faltered on Friday, while benchmark bond yields gave up earlier gains after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street’s main indexes quickly...
MortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS Morning: Mixed Reaction to Mixed Payrolls Data

It's NFP day for the bond market although we have to ask ourselves what that really means in a world where the Fed has explicitly stated that it's seen enough labor market recovery to inform its next policy move (and moreover, where the Fed has also explicitly stated that inflation is the key policy driver for the foreseeable future). Bonds seem to be asking themselves the same thing as traders have been of two minds this morning.
Street.Com

Stocks End Lower, Tech Tanks, on Mixed Jobs Report, Omicron Fears

Stocks finished sharply lower Friday, pulled down by a weaker-than-expected jobs report and concerns about the omicron COVID-19 variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 59 points, or 0.17%, to 34,580 after earlier falling as much as 300 points. The S&P 500 lost 0.84% with losers outpacing winners 321 to 184. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.92%.
Reuters

Narrowing equity market breadth may signal a "market top" -BofA

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Narrowing equity market breadth, rising volatility and the prospects of rate hikes are the classic signs of a market top, BofA said in a weekly report on Thursday. Just five of the biggest U.S. technology stocks accounted for 71% of the nearly 20% gains in...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.73% to $306.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $190.77 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.89% to $44.89 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.42% to 4,577.10 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.82% to 34,639.79. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.80 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

The triple-short Nasdaq 100 ETF is the most active stock on U.S. exchanges

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF dropped 3.0% on heavy volume in midday trading Thursday, as the Invesco QQQ ETF , which tracks the Nasdaq 100 , jumps 0.9%, with 85 of its 103 equity components gaining ground. Trading volume in the UltraPro Short QQQs, which aims to return triple the inverse of the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100's performance, ballooned to 164.9 million shares, which is already more than the full-day average of about 124.5 million shares, and enough to make the triple-short QQQs the most actively traded stock on major U.S. exchanges. With the tech sector selling off over the past couple weeks, the triple-short QQQs had run up 12.9% since closing at a record low of $5.89 on Nov. 19 through Wednesday's one-month closing high of $6.65. Over the same time, the QQQs had slumped 4.2% while the S&P 500 fell 3.9%.
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down as Fed Reinforces Quicker Asset Tapering Message

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Friday morning, with investors continuing to evaluate the risks from the new omicron COVID-19 variant. U.S. Treasury yields pared a climb over U.S. Federal Reserve comments suggesting it could quicken the pace of its asset tapering. China’s Shanghai Composite edged up...
